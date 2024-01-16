All is not as it seems as United Kingdom posts unemployment data

The gap between the economic environments of the US and UK continues to widen in the first month of 2024. While the US is jubilantly posting more jobs, the United Kingdom and Europe are doing the opposite.

Today’s employment and unemployment figures from the UK’s Office for National Statistics (ONS) proved to be no different. This morning’s unemployment rate for September to November 2023 was at 4.2 percent, up 0.6 percentage points YoY.

Meanwhile, the employment rate was also up marginally at 75.8 percent, 0.2 percentage points higher than last year.

However, all may not be as it seems in the UK.

A reversal of fortunes

In fact, according to Peter Branner of Scottish asset manager Abrdn, there could be a major reversal of fortune between America and England coming in the latter half of the year:

US economic resilience, while weakening, means we’ll most likely see a mild US recession only from the middle of next year. That said, there’s also a growing probability the Federal Reserve may be able to control inflation without triggering a recession – the much talked-about ‘soft landing’. Growth in the UK and Europe has stalled but should start to recover later next year.”

UK wages in the spotlight

Meanwhile Tom Pugh, economist at UK-based insights firm RSM gets more specific with his predictions:

The main tailwind for the economy next year will be the rebound in real wages, driven by a sharp drop in inflation and robust wage growth. Indeed, we expect inflation to average about 2.7% in 2024, while wage growth will only slow to around 4.8%. Combined with a recovery in consumer confidence, this should support a modest rise in consumer spending.”

What today’s numbers show

What do these two intriguing predictions have in common? In plausibility of both will likely be found in the UK’s employment data.

And this morning’s figures show that, while joblessness is up slightly more, employment is up marginally too, in what has been an exceptionally tight labour market.