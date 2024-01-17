Bitcoin outdoes Ethereum in NFT Sales; Bright prospects for Sei & InQubeta

Bitcoin (BTC) is fast becoming the go-to market for NFTs (non-fungible tokens), which might come as a surprise to many.

After all, doesn’t the blockchain lack smart contract features? However, the emergence of the Bitcoin Ordinance in 2023, which introduced a new way to mint NFTs on the blockchain, changed everything. The rest, they say, is history. In December 2023, monthly NFT sales on Bitcoin hit a record high, overtaking leading blockchains like Ethereum.

With the resurgence of NFTs, two projects with NFT features, Sei (SEI) and InQubeta (QUBE), have bright prospects. This post will explore the reasons behind the rise in Bitcoin NFT sales. Additionally, it will cover why Sei and InQubeta are positioned as the best coins to invest in, as their appeal extends toward non-fungible tokens.

InQubeta (QUBE): The next big thing

InQubeta (QUBE) stands out among the new ICOs for blending the biggest trends in the crypto space and intersecting with AI. This puts it at the heart of the current market buzz, with investors flocking to the presale to position themselves for potentially astounding gains.

At the time of this writing, a staggering $8.2 million has been raised, suggesting confidence in its potential.

This project stands at the intersection of AI and blockchain, two of the world’s most transformative innovations. By leveraging the power of blockchain, it aims to transform the AI sector. To this end, it seeks to become the first crowdfunding platform for AI startups through crypto. And yes, fundraising exercises involve the tokenization of real-world AI investments.

To source funds, startups will mint investment opportunities as NFTs, which will be equity-based and offered to investors on the marketplace. This integration of NFTs makes it even more appealing, positioning it as one of the best cryptos to buy now.

In the seventh stage of the presale, a token costs only $0.0224 and is tipped for a 50x rally after launch. Positioned as the best new crypto to invest in, you can become an early holder by following the link below.

Bitcoin (BTC): Surpassing Ethereum in NFT sales

A piece of recent crypto news that has been stirring up excitement is Bitcoin (BTC) outperforming Ethereum in NFT sales.

Typically, the Ethereum network is known for NFTs; hence, this development caught many by surprise. It is worth mentioning that while NFTs are normally created on smart contracts, the rise of Bitcoin Ordinance in 2023 took a different approach and introduced a new way to mint NFTs on the Bitcoin blockchain.

Bitcoin ordinance allows users to inscribe data on satoshi tokens, which are the smallest denomination of BTC. These inscriptions can take several forms, giving rise to art NFTs, profile picture NFTs, meme coins, and BRC-20 tokens.

This NFT breakthrough on the Bitcoin network took the crypto world by storm. With the NFT market growing at a rapid pace, Bitcoin aims to take its fair share. In December 2023, monthly NFT sales volume on Bitcoin hit a record high of over $881 million, overtaking Ethereum.

The key reasons behind this surge are the meme coin craze, multi-million-dollar Van Gogh painting NFT sales, and Sotheby’s Bitcoin NFT auction.

Sei (SEI): New player in the digital asset trading world

Although a new player in the crypto space, Sei (SEI) is fast becoming a major player and one of the top altcoins on the market. It is a layer-1 blockchain tailored for digital asset exchanges but with a broad application range. These include DeFi, NFTs, gaming, and social media. Further, it aims to address key challenges like decentralization, speed, security, scalability, and efficiency, hence its growing popularity.

Thanks to its solid fundamentals, Sei has emerged as one of the best cryptos to invest in. It is also worth mentioning that it is ridiculously undervalued, currently valued at less than a dollar. With massive upside potential, if you wish to position yourself for staggering gains, Sei is a good crypto to buy, and we suggest HODL.

Conclusion

The NFT market is growing fast, and Bitcoin is taking a slice of it, with Sei and InQubeta emerging as bright prospects.