Bitget Wallet launches GetScribe: An all-in-one solution for seamless Omnichain Inscriptions

Bitget Wallet, a leading Web3 trading wallet (formerly known as BitKeep wallet), has launched a comprehensive inscription ecosystem platform within its wallet dedicated to serving as a one-stop portal for users to access the broader inscriptions ecosystem. As one of the first platforms in the wallet industry to offer full-stack omnichain inscription management, GetScribe offers convenient single and batch inscriptions on both the app and browser extension platforms of Bitget Wallet. Currently, the portal supports 19 different blockchains including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Polygon, Avalanche, with plans to further expand support for more chains in the future.

To keep users informed about the inscription market, GetScribe also integrates an inscription market leaderboard, covering the BTC Ordinals market and providing BRC-20 inscription market information. This real-time ranking list not only updates prices, price fluctuations, and trading information but also presents crucial data on market competition. Through this feature, users stand to gain access to key metrics such as inscribing progress and participant count, aiding them in their inscriptions journey.

Additionally, GetScribe is also set to introduce a launchpad function for BRC-20 tokens, which will feature emerging and popular inscriptions to provide Bitget Wallet users with early-access opportunities and even potential first-mover benefits.

Alvin Kan, Chief Operations Officer of Bitget Wallet, emphasized the company’s dedication to helping users navigate the emerging asset class of inscriptions in a recent closed-door interview, stating that Bitget Wallet will aim to contribute to the burgeoning growth of the inscriptions market against the backdrop of Bitcoin’s growth and momentum set by the Ordinals protocol. The company will also be playing a key role in the fostering of growth of Bitcoin Layer 2 protocols, steering the entire ecosystem towards new innovation frontiers.

On the company’s brand positioning, Alvin added:

“In this volatile bull market, our core value lies in helping users discover new assets and trading opportunities, gaining insights, and grasping new trends. We are committed to creating a rich on-chain asset selection platform, providing powerful on-chain trading services, and combining comprehensive market information to assist decision-making.”

Within the Bitget ecosystem, attention to the inscription ecosystem extends beyond Bitget Wallet to also include Bitget Exchange. Featuring multiple trendy projects such as BRC-20 tokens, Bitget Exchange recently introduced the Spot P2P market, offering an early trading platform for tokens not yet listed on major CEXs. This unique feature allows BRC-20 token trading via various sell orders, ensuring greater trading flexibility and enabling users to effortlessly move from the inscription minting process on Bitget Wallet to actively trading new inscription tokens on the Bitget Exchange.



