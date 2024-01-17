Ethereum Classic and Optimism surge, NuggetRush gains popularity with traders

Ethereum Classic (ETC) could reach $32.00 soon as its market performance has increased in recent days. Elsewhere, Optimism’s growth has slowed shortly after its January upgrades.

Still, investors are choosing NuggetRush (NUGX) as the go-to destination as they eye potential profits in 2024. The project features a play-to-earn network with multiple NFT rewards and staking opportunities. Yet, can NUGX become one of the top ICO projects of 2024? Let’s discuss.

Ethereum Classic eyes $32 amid January surge

Copy link to section

Ethereum Classic’s (ETC) bullish momentum picked up in early January 2024 amid growing bullishness around spot crypto ETFs. Like many altcoins, demand for Ethereum Classic shot up as investors increased their crypto holdings. Data from CoinMarketCap showed a $1.3 billion increase in Ethereum Classic’s (ETC) market capitalization since January 8.

ETC traded at $18.97 on December 1. It grew slightly by 15.4% to $21.91 by December 31. ETC then jumped by 32.4% to $29.02 by January 12.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) could get a boost from increased calls for spot crypto ETFs. Analysts say recently approved spot Bitcoin ETFs have created an easier path to approval for similar Ethereum products.

Featured Broker Looking to invest? Invest and trade CFD stocks, ETFs, digital assets & commodities in minutes with our highest-rated broker. 76% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Open your account 76% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Ad

If approved, the resultant bullish momentum could spill off onto Ethereum Classic. This could push ETC’s value up by 12.0% to $32.52. If Ethereum Classic (ETC) rises further, it could be one of the top DeFi projects.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

Optimism struggles to get beyond $3 amid excitement around new upgrades

Copy link to section

On January 11, 2024, Optimism (OP) completed a long-awaited network upgrade. The upgrades would boost transaction speed while reducing costs for Optimism users. Furthermore, it would help Optimism (OP) fend off competitors.

The blockchain upgrade follows Optimism’s (OP) recent rally. OP traded at $1.6585 on December 1. By December 27, OP increased by 138.1% to $3.9503. Its bullishness declined, and OP fell by 18.2% to $3.2298. OP then rose by 21.5% to $3.9260 by January 12.

Optimism’s (OP) struggle to surpass the $3.00 mark comes a month after it completed the Canyon Testnet upgrade. Analysts say Optimism’s January 2024 upgrades could greatly boost its market performance. It could also push OP’s value up by 7.2% to $4.2096.

NuggetRush’s presale growth shocks P2E experts after selling over 153 million tokens

Copy link to section

NuggetRush (NUGX) is building a community where gamers, investors, and enthusiasts celebrate the joys of artisanal mining. It features a quest for mineral resources where gamers assemble NFT workers, purchase mining equipment, and set up digging operations. The game allows players to test their adventurous side by offering vast lands packed with natural resources.

Gamers can participate in battles, ranked play, competitions, and tournaments. Furthermore, they can complete NuggetRush’s (NUGX) NFT gaming challenges alone or with a group. Gamers can also earn extra money from group challenges, which boosts their mining efficiency.

NuggetRush (NUGX) gives out mining workers, machinery, and other VIP membership benefits. Yet, players will still need to purchase NFT equipment and mining hands from the game’s marketplace. They will also need multiple mining operations to earn vast wealth and rise to the top of NuggetRush’s (NUGX) mining leaderboard.

NuggetRush (NUGX) also offers community participation rewards, gold-backed NFTs, and staking opportunities. The game offers up to 20% APY to gamers who stake their NFT assets. NuggetRush’s wealth-building potential has attracted many investors, leading to the sale of 153 million NUGX tokens in its blockchain ICO.

Currently, NuggetRush presale is in round four, with a token value of $0.015. By round five, NUGX’s value will jump to $0.018, indicating a presale price growth of 20%.

For all thing NUGX you can visit NuggetRush presale website.