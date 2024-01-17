Manta’s DeFi assets surge helped by LayerBank, Shoebill

Manta, a relatively new modular blockchain for zero-knowledge applications, has become one of the fastest-growing networks in the world. According to DeFi Llama, the network’s Total Value Locked (TVL) in its DeFi ecosystem has surged to a record high of $420 million.

This value makes it the tenth-biggest chain in the world. It has even outperformed some of the best-known blockchains in the world like Cardano, Cronos, Mantle, EOS, MultiversX, and Hedera Hashgraph.

DeFi TVL is a figure that measures the total assets held in a network. It is a good measure to compare whether a network is active and whether it has any usage in its ecosystem. However, in some cases, the figure can be deceptive, especially when these assets come from a small group of people.

LayerBank is the biggest part of Manta’s ecosystem. It is a lending protocol that has accumulated over $325 million of assets. This amount rose by more than 13% in the past 7 days. According to its website, the network has a market size of $480 million with the borrowed amount being $58 million.

8 DeFi dApps in Manta have a total TVL of over $1 million. In addition to LayerBank, the other big dApps in the ecosystem are Shoebill, Quickswap, ApertureSwap, and Steer Protocol.

Manta’s growth is happening at a time when the developers are running the Into the Blue and the Manta New Paradigm airdrops. Into The Blue is rewarding its users with 50 million MANTA tokens, equivalent to 5% of the total supply. For starters, Manta is a network powered by well-known blockchains like Celestia, Polygon, Optimism Stack, and Polkadot. It is backed by Polychain Capital and Binance. Just this week, Binance added the network into its launchpool

