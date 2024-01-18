Dogwifhat hits ATH amid Binance listing as Memeinator sails through presale

As the crypto market warms up for a new dawn for meme coins, Solana-based Dogwifhat is taking the shine off some of the top coins in the sector. Binance Futures’ announcement today has added to the upside bounce as has other positive developments.

But amid this latest price surge, there’s this project whose presale is grabbing unparalleled investor attention. Find out why Memeinator (MMTR) could be the hottest meme coin in town when it hits the markets.

Dogwifhat hits new high amid futures listing

Dogwifhat (WIF) is the latest meme coin on Solana to rally amid news of a fresh listing on the Binance crypto exchange.

On Thursday, Binance Futures announced it would be adding USDⓈ-M WIF Perpetual Contract. Set for January 18, 2024 at 14:15 UTC, the perpetual futures contract will offer up to 50x leverage. The news from Binance Futures, combined with asset manager Franklin Templeton’s bullish comment on Solana.

According to CoinGecko data, WIF price reached an ATH above $0.46 before paring some of the gains. But it remains well above its all-time low of $0.0015 seen in December. It has a market cap of $433 million, sixth among largest meme coins behind CorgiAI, Pepe, Bonk, Shiba Inu and Dogecoin.

Memeinator (MMTR) presale on course as interest mounts

As meme coins eye another upward curve, with Dogwifhat and Myro leading today’s gains, could this be the best time to find a meme coin gem? What if that project comes with real utility and is ready for a hostile takeover of subpar offerings as it looks to challenge for overall dominance?

A look at Memeinator suggests it is one meme coin likely to create the biggest FOMO when it eventually launches. Data shows investors are aggressively positioning with MMTR’s presale on course to sell out all 20 stages in record time.

With 12 stages sold out and the 13th is about to close, the Memeinator has raised more than $3.7 million. The MMTR price has also climbed to $0.0197, which means early backers are eyeing a potential 192% return by the end of stage 20.

Is it too late to join the Memeinator presale?

While you will have missed on the excitement witnessed in the first 12 stages, making an entry before the next stage when price jumps to $0.0208 could see a possible 48% ROI. The assumption here is that the presale will march on to hit the final token sale price of $0.0292.

Expected token launch, exchange listings and ecosystem development are key highlights on the project’s roadmap. The play-to-earn (P2E) game and staking – which is already live and offers up to 45% staking reward – stand out. Given its outlook and that of the broader industry, MMTR could be one of the best meme coins to buy in 2024.

Do you want to learn more? Visit the Memeinator website.