Metacade plans a big revolution in 2024 as the era of blockchain gaming beckons

Metacade ($MCADE), the world’s first community-owned blockchain gaming arcade, aims for breakthroughs in 2024. Investors would be delighted that the platform has hit major milestones in 2023, set to be carried into 2024. Among these are collaborations with Polygon Labs, gaming platforms, and listing on the best exchanges. 2024 could prove to be another exciting year for Metacade that could unlock the value of its native token. We got a few of these.

More partnerships, launches, and developments

The power of joining hands is well-underlined in recent Metacade’s moves. Just to revisit, the addition of Polygon, a fast-growing L2, could supercharge gaming on Metacade. Over the past years, Polygon has become a linchpin for firms catapulting into the world of Web 3.0. In particular, Polygon’s efficient scaling solution and low costs have been attractive. The partnership allows Metacade to enjoy Polygon’s architecture and achieve fast adoption.

After major gaming partnerships in 2023, Metacade has also shown little signs of stopping. Recently, the platform partnered with Blockchain Game Alliance and BandZaiGame. The partnership allows Metacade to create a unified platform that connects gamers, developers, and investors. What’s more?

Metacade is continuing with its focus to become a community-governed arcade by the end of 2024. With this, the team has outlined ambitious plans for the year. These include the launch of a new platform, major upgrades, on-platform chats, and messaging systems. The Metacade team is also eyeing AR/VR games this year. Live staking pools and weekly competition are also expected, which could give the $MCADE token a huge boost.

Of course, Metacade will remain committed to its core objective of unparalleled gaming. As such, it will continue collaborating with other entities to bring exciting games on its platform.

Metacade to allure with its income opportunities

Metacade’s early traction grew from its attractive income opportunities. As a recap, Metacade allows investors to play games and earn. Users can also enter into gaming tournaments for additional passive income. Giving feedback on Matacade projects also entitles users to earnings through a create2earn feature.

Besides, Metacade is futuristic. Blockchain opens up new opportunities for jobs and gigs in Web 3.0. Metacade taps into this development by letting users find their next job through a platform job board. The Work2Earn feature is expected to be launched in Q1 2024 and remains one of the key developments to watch.

Conversely, the Metacade platform is designed to be self-sustainable. Web 3.0 businesses posting jobs on Metacade will pay an advertising fee to support the platform. There are also entry fees to tournaments, providing additional revenues. Other companies can also launch their projects and games on Metacade and pay a fee for it. Simply, Metacade is made for the future, reinforcing the investment potential of its native token, $MCADE.

Is $MCADE an attractive investment?

Metacade has lived to the promise it made since the token was launched on the presale. Major milestones have been made, including the Mainnet launch. Partnerships have happened, but not done yet. 2024 proves to be another exciting year for Metacade to showcase its potential. With key milestones slated for the year, Metacade could be one of the best gaming tokens to invest in.

At a price of just $0.012, $MCADE is attractively priced and could ride positive optimism in 2024. Combined with the projected recoveries in cryptocurrencies, the token can potentially explode in 2024.

However, as previously noted, investors should look at Metacade beyond its speculative value. Various earnings opportunities exist to build the next crop of gaming earners. And when that happens, the price of $MCADE would undoubtedly be unlocked. Consequently, analysts have earmarked $MCADE for a more than 10-fold gain in the near term.