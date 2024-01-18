Solana (SOL), Pocket Network (POKT) surge as Pullix (PLX) attracts traders

Solana (SOL) could extend gains above $100 after bulls retested the key level, with a surge in altcoins likely to be a positive catalyst. On the other hand, Pocket Network (POKT) has seen significant upside pressure in the past 24 hours as price reaches its highest level since May 2022.

Here’s an outlook for the two cryptocurrency tokens as well as Pullix (PLX), the new hybrid crypto trading exchange that’s creating a buzz as its presale surpasses $3.8 million.

Solana (SOL): Franklin Templeton is bullish on SOL

Copy link to section

Solana’s price outlook suggests bulls could build momentum above $100 after weathering the storm that saw SOL dip from above $123 to reach lows of $87 on January 8, 2024. While the price of Solana remains vulnerable after it pared a huge chunk of the 800% spike seen in 2023, analysts are bullish on the Layer 1 blockchain platform’s future prospects.

In one instance, $1.5 trillion asset manager Franklin Templeton, Solana’s growth during Q4, 2023 came with some impressive activity.Areas likely to continue catalysing Solana growth in 2024 include Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN), decentralised finance (DeFi), meme coins, NFTs and Firedancer, the asset manager posted on X.

SOL was trading at $101 on Thursday morning, up 2.7%. If buyers strengthen and hold above $100, they could target the peak above $123 reached on December 25 in coming weeks.

Featured Broker Looking to invest? Invest and trade CFD stocks, ETFs, digital assets & commodities in minutes with our highest-rated broker. 76% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Open your account 76% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Ad

Market speculation for more spot ETFs after SEC approved 11 spot Bitcoin ETFs could be an upside factor for SOL.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

Pocket Network (POKT) surges amid forecasts for RPC demand

Copy link to section

Pocket Network (POKT) is a protocol that provides incentives for parties that want to run RPC nodes. Decentralised applications (dApps), exchanges, Web3 wallets, and NFT marketplaces tap into remote procedure calls as they interact with blockchain data. RPC nodes are a crucial provider in this respect.

For POKT, its decentralised RPC protocol is poised for potential explosion in demand as artificial intelligence (AI) communication relay requests soar.

Pocket Network’s market cap has reached $376 million, making POKT the 158th largest cryptocurrency today according to data from CoinGecko. Crypto investor and analyst Andrew Kang says growth in the decentralised computation, data availability and execution networks market could see Pocket Network gain further traction.

With its price currently at $0.25 and seeing bullish action, it’s possible the next target could be the psychological $1.00 area. POKT price has gained over 350% in the past year. However, it remains well off its all-time high of $3.11 reached in January, 2022.

Pullix (PLX) attracts traders as presale hits $3.8 million

Copy link to section

Pullix is hybrid crypto exchange platform that targets bringing together a community of users keen on exploring the benefits of combining the best features of centralised (CEX) and decentralised exchanges (DEX).

At the core of its functionality is the need to drive DeFi adoption to the next level by incentivizing the community to provide liquidity. This approach means users can enjoy the hybrid model’s self-custody offering and on-chain orderbook, fast execution and low transaction cost.

Other than providing access to the platform’s revenue-sharing mechanism, the native PLX token will offer holder several earning opportunities. You can earn staking and yield farming among other exclusive perks available to PLX token holders.

The Pullix presale is currently in stage 6, with the token priced at $0.08 after jumping from $0.04 in the first stage. The current stage is 47% sold out, with a buzzing market scooping over 10 million in this round. Presale participants will get hold of their tokens at the end of the presale.

Overall forecasts for a potential bull market rally, combined with increased interest in hybrid exchanges, could see PLX price surge significantly post launch.

To learn more about this project, visit Pullix’s presale page.