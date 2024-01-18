What January’s monthly oil market report really means for oil investors

Organisation of the Petroleum Countries (OPEC) released its latest monthly oil markets report on January 17th.

Their underlying message seemed to be: ‘everyone remain calm’, in a month marked by Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, falling crude oil prices and oversupply from some oil producing countries, even as others cut their production.

Oil price down almost $6

According to the report, the OPEC Reference Basket (ORB) value fell by $5.92, or seven percent, month-on-month in December 2023, to an average of $79 per barrel. OPEC added, of December, that:

The market structure continued to weaken in all markets as hedge funds and other money managers remained bearish, substantially reducing their long positions, which contributed to volatility in prices.”

‘Forecast to improve’

Despite this, OPEC remained upbeat about the medium-term prospects of oil – which COP28-attending countries promised to ‘phase out’ in its entirety by 2050.

Global economic growth forecast for 2024 remains at 2.6 percent, unchanged from the previous month's assessment… Although the output dynamic and growth contribution for the industrial sector in major OECD economies in 2023 was bearish, the dynamic is forecast to improve over the course of 2024 and 2025."

Their reasoning seems to be that demand for oil generally tends to tick upwards when the economy fares better. And, now that the United States appears to have stuck its soft landing at the end of 2023, jobs and GDP is ticking up for the country (itself one of the world’s biggest oil producers in 2023).

Global economic growth forecast for 2024 remains at 2.6 percent, unchanged from the previous month’s assessment. The economic growth in 2025 is expected to pick up slightly, reaching 2.8 percent. This positive trajectory is in line with the expectation that general inflation will continue to diminish throughout 2024 and into 2025, particularly in major economies. A shift towards increasingly accommodative monetary policies is anticipated for 2H24 and throughout 2025, with key policy rates expected to peak in 1H24.”

OPEC sticks its head in the sand

No mention was made throughout the report of the COP28 pledge, which happened in the month OPEC was reporting on within Saudi Arabia and which the United Nations called ‘the beginning of the end of fossil fuels’. At it, attending nations vowed to develop economy-wide emission reduction targets, covering all greenhouse gases, sectors and categories by as soon as 2025.

