Astar (ASTR) soars as Bitbot presale gains traction: a promising crypto duo in 2024

As the cryptocurrency market takes a break after the hype around the recently approved Bitcoin ETFs by the US SEC, two altcoins – Bitbot and Astar (ASTR) – are emerging as noteworthy contenders for the top altcoin position for 2024.

Bitbot recently launched its BITBOT token presale, offering investors an opportunity to hold a trade to earn coin. Meanwhile, Astar has been making waves with its impressive price surge in the past year.

Astar (ASTR): stellar price movement

Currently trading at $0.1712, ASTR has seen a remarkable 75.18% increase in the past month. This growth compounds its impressive 309% surge over the last 30 days, positioning ASTR as one of the market’s top performers as 2024 starts.

Astar has made waves within the cryptocurrency space for its recent partnerships with industry giants like Toyota and the Japanese Railway Operator. Besides the partnerships, the Astar Network is also gearing up for its Astar 2.0 upgrade, which has added to the factors catapulting the ASTR price.

The upgrade aims to enhance network functionalities, fostering long-term growth ambitions for ASTR.

Interlinking the Polkadot ecosystem with Ethereum and Cosmos, Astar Network functions as a Polkadot Parachain. Tailored as a multi-chain Polkadot dApp hub, it supports DeFi, NFTs, and DAOs, enabling developers to prioritize application development over infrastructure concerns.

Astar facilitates decentralized application (dApp) and layer 2 solution development for developers. It provides interoperable Web 3.0 infrastructure, financial incentives, incubation programs, and technical support. Astar aims to offer optimal solutions by supporting EVM, creating a parachain allowing EVM and WASM smart contracts to coexist and communicate.

With backing from Binance Labs and Coinbase Ventures, Astar operates on two layers. The first layer utilizes the Substrate framework, while the second employs OVM (Optimistic Virtual Machine) for scalability, emphasizing a robust and versatile approach.

BITBOT: trading revolution unleashed

As Astar makes waves with its real-world use cases, Bitbot, a Telegram trading bot, on January 17 launched its BITBOT token presale attracting the attention of crypto investors.

Aimed at providing retail investors with institutional-grade tools, Bitbot empowers users to take control of their assets securely.

The BITBOT presale has garnered significant attention in the crypto community. With a total supply of 1,000,000,000 tokens, the presale allocates 30% of tokens across 15 stages. At the current stage, the token price stands at $0.01, presenting an exciting entry point for early investors.

The next stage anticipates a price increase to $0.0105, maintaining a steady 5% increment per stage. Bitbot enthusiasts eagerly await the next stages, projecting potential price appreciation. This calculated approach ensures controlled pricing, avoiding speculative fluctuations during the presale.

Conclusion

In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, opportunities abound for investors seeking promising projects. Bitbot’s BITBOT presale and Astar’s (ASTR) recent price surges present intriguing prospects.

While Astar impresses with real-world partnerships and a bullish market response, BITBOT’s controlled presale strategy offers an alternative avenue for those eyeing early entry. Nevertheless, crypto investors should ensure vigilance owing to the extremely volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market.