BNB and Cardano show resilience, Rebel Satoshi gains ground in competitive crypto market

BNB rallies as Binance announces crypto exchange services in Thailand. Meanwhile, Cardano (ADA) has been on the rise over the past week. On the other hand, Rebel Satoshi (RBLZ) is gaining traction as one of the best ICO after delivering 124% in presale gains for early investors.

Let’s explore what’s happening around BNB, ADA, and $RBLZ to determine the best crypto to invest in!

BNB rallies as Binance Launches crypto exchange services in Thailand

On January 16, 2024, Binance made a significant announcement, revealing the expansion of its trading services to the Thai public. Through its X account, the platform shared the news that Gulf Binance is launching full operations of its digital asset exchange and brokerage platform, Binance TH, by Gulf Binance.

This move allows eligible users in Thailand to access seamless digital asset exchange and brokerage services, including buying and selling digital assets with local currency pairing in Thai Baht (THB).

The expansion follows the granting of Binance digital asset operator licenses by Thailand’s Ministry of Finance in May 2023, reflecting the platform’s commitment to global accessibility.

Meanwhile, BNB has experienced a considerable price surge of 9.8% over the past week, increasing from $290.88 to $319.59. So, is BNB the best crypto investment option now?

Looking ahead into 2024, experts in the cryptocurrency market express optimism about the future of BNB. With anticipated developments from Binance and the expectation of an upcoming bull run, predictions suggest that the price of BNB could surpass the $500 mark, reaching $515.32.

However, more cautious forecasts indicate that the price may stay below $424.78 in 2024 if bearish sentiments prevail in the market.

Cardano founder responds to ICP’s storage capacity claims

On January 15, 2024, Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano, responded humorously to Dfinity’s claim regarding the Internet Computer protocol’s new ability to store vast amounts of data.

Dfinity announced a substantial advancement in its Internet Computer protocol, focusing on canister smart contracts, which can now boast an impressive 400GiB of reliable memory. This achievement is momentous as it enables the storage of the entire Cardano blockchain.

Charles Hoskinson’s witty response added a touch of humor to the situation, stating, “Thanks for storing Cardano. You can always use that canister to rebuild the ICP if you ever need to.”

Meanwhile, Cardano’s native token, ADA, has experienced a significant price surge of 15.4% over the past week, going from $0.4682 to $0.5405. This makes ADA one of the altcoins to watch ahead.

Looking ahead into 2024, experts in the cryptocurrency market predict a promising future for Cardano. With expectations of an upcoming bull run and the growing popularity of Cardano’s platform, price predictions suggest that ADA could experience a substantial surge, reaching $0.9232, representing a potential 70% increase.

However, more cautious forecasts propose that ADA might stay below $0.7777 in 2024 if bearish sentiments dominate the market.

Rebel Satoshi gains momentum in Monarchs Round 4 with 124% growth

While top altcoins like BNB and Cardano demonstrate resilience, Rebel Satoshi is carving out its niche and gaining ground rapidly as the top ICO choice of investors. Its performance in Monarchs Round 4 is particularly noteworthy, where it has exhibited an impressive 124% growth.

Rebel Satoshi distinguishes itself with a disruptive approach, aiming to reshape the cryptocurrency landscape. Moreover, Rebel Satoshi is not just a digital currency; it’s a movement. This mission-driven focus on decentralizing and democratizing the financial system resonates with investors looking for more than just financial returns.

$RBLZ’s journey in the presale phase has been remarkable. Beginning at $0.01 in the Early Bird Round, $RBLZ has soared to $0.0224 in the ongoing Monarchs Round 4. This 124% increase in token’s presale value not only underscores $RBLZ’s potential but also highlights the strong investor confidence in Rebel Satoshi’s vision and capabilities.

Moreover, Rebel Satoshi has shown its growing popularity by raising over $1.5 million in funding during its ongoing presale.

Looking ahead, Rebel Satoshi plans to launch on DEXs in February at $0.025 per $RBLZ, potentially bringing in a staggering 150% profit for early investors. Furthermore, investors can now purchase $RBLZ tokens using 50 top crypto coins, including Bitcoin!

