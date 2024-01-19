Reliance Industries net profit up 9.3% to Rs 17,265 crore, EBITDA up 17%

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), the conglomerate led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, has reported robust financial results for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2023-24 (Q3FY24), showcasing a strong growth trajectory in multiple segments.

Net profit jumps 9.3 per cent

Copy link to section

RIL reported a net profit of Rs 17,265 crore for the October-December quarter, marking a remarkable increase of 9.3 per cent compared to Rs 15,792 crore in the same period the previous year. The company’s revenue from operations during the third quarter of the current fiscal stood at Rs 227,970 crore, up from Rs 220,165 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The positive results exceeded market expectations, with brokerages anticipating a solid performance driven by the efficient utilization of refineries, maintaining strong operating efficiency.

Digital business aids

Copy link to section

One of the key highlights of the quarter was the stability in the average revenue per user (ARPU) for RIL’s digital business. ARPU remained flat sequentially at Rs 181.7 but exhibited a YoY improvement from Rs 178.2.

RIL attributed this growth to a better subscriber mix, although it was partially offset by unlimited data allowances on the 5G network.

Featured Broker Looking to invest? Invest and trade CFD stocks, ETFs, digital assets & commodities in minutes with our highest-rated broker. 76% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Open your account 76% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Ad

RIL’s revenue growth was underpinned by a substantial increase in subscribers across mobility and homes, along with improvements in ARPU. The company’s management highlighted the remarkable progress made in the rollout of True 5G services across India, establishing high-speed digital connectivity in every city, town, and village in the country.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of RIL, commented on the achievement, stating,

Jio has completed in India the fastest rollout of True 5G services anywhere in the world. Every city, town, and village in the country is now equipped with high-speed digital connectivity, which will usher in a new era of unparalleled digital accessibility and technology-led growth. The strong uptake of the JioBharat phone and JioAirFiber services has resulted in continued expansion of Jio’s subscriber base, contributing to the stellar growth numbers of the digital services business.

Revenue for Jio saw a robust increase of 11.4 per cent YoY, driven by a substantial uptick in subscribers across mobility and homes, along with an enhanced ARPU. Reliance Retail also delivered impressive results, with revenue growing by 22.8 per cent YoY, demonstrating strong growth across all consumption segments.

However, Reliance’s Oil-to-Chemicals (O2C) segment reported a decline in revenue by 2.4 per cent, primarily due to lower price realizations, influenced by a 5.3 per cent YoY decline in average brent crude oil prices.

Meanwhile, the Oil & Gas segment witnessed significant revenue growth, largely attributed to higher volumes, partially offset by lower gas price realizations from the KG D6 field.

EBITDA rises 16.7 per cent

Copy link to section

The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for RIL increased by an impressive 16.7 per cent YoY, reaching Rs 44,678 crore. Key contributors to this growth included an 11.5 per cent YoY increase in Jio’s EBITDA, driven by higher revenue and improved margins.

Additionally, Reliance Retail’s EBITDA surged by 31.1 per cent, benefiting from record footfalls during the festive season.

The EBITDA margin for Reliance Retail improved by 50 basis points, reaching 8.4 per cent, reflecting operating leverage and a continued focus on cost management initiatives.

RIL’s robust performance in the third quarter of FY24 demonstrates its resilience and adaptability in navigating diverse market conditions. With its consistent growth across various segments, the conglomerate continues to strengthen its position as a leader in the Indian business landscape.