What the latest copper prices can tell us about the rest of 2024

Among economists, one of the most beloved people to never exist is ‘Doctor Copper’. The commodity is known by this affectionate term because of its ability to diagnose the health of an economy and act as a kind of ‘checkup’ for where markets are headed.

The latest information on copper provided a wealth of leading indicators for the 2024 macroeconomy this week. Many signs were bullish – but some were the opposite.

Rio Tinto results

Copy link to section

On January 15th, mining company Rio Tinto (one of the biggest base metals producers in the world) reported their production results for 2023. Read our full story on their results here.

In it, the company said that 2023 had brought a rise in the group’s total copper equivalent production of just over three percent. Rio Tinto also reported that, looking ahead to 2024, the company expects copper output to increase further, with the completion of new supply sources in the United States.

OPEC

Copy link to section

Then, on January 17th, the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) released its latest monthly outlook. As well as several figures on crude oil and general fossil fuels, the report also revealed OPEC’s latest copper data.

Featured Broker Looking to invest? Invest and trade CFD stocks, ETFs, digital assets & commodities in minutes with our highest-rated broker. 76% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Open your account 76% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Ad

Here, things were more mixed – as we can see from the image above, taken from OPEC’s monthly report. The December 2023 year-on-year price for copper remained flat, increasing just 0.3 percent since December 2022. However, on a monthly basis copper prices increased 2.6 percent, the second month’s increase in a row.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

In addition, OPEC had this to say about copper supply:

LME [London Metal Exchange] inventories experienced a consecutive monthly decline, falling by 4.7 percent month-on-month, over the same period. At the same time, cancelled warrants rose over 100 percent month-on-month.”

Why does the copper price matter?

Copy link to section

As we’ve said above, copper is a leading indicator of an economy’s financial health. That’s because copper is used in so many processes considered as signs of a bullish upswing in economic activity (e.g. an increase in construction and infrastructure spend, more electronic devices and vehicles bought, et cetera).

If copper supply (and, with it, prices) are going up due to demand, that’s often a sign that the numbers will show increases in jobs, optimism and even GDP.

So, what do these numbers mean?

Copy link to section

On the one hand, we have a flat copper demand, and a significant increase in cancelled warrants for copper – which might ordinarily be a leading indicator for a potential recession further down the line.

On the other hand, we have a more recent uptick (albeit quite small still) of copper’s price. Also, we have OPEC saying that “money managers are bullish on copper” and miners saying that they expect copper demand to rise in 2024. All of which could be mean copper is hinting at an economic rebound, not downturn.

These results are mixed and would seem to suggest that, in the medium-term timeframe that is 2024, the price of copper could go either way: either skyrocketing, or trending downwards. Especially with China – the world’s biggest copper user by some margin – in such an uncertain spot economically themselves.

And so it seems that, with the doctor being pulled in two different directions, the diagnosis is for now unclear.