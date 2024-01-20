Pullix (PLX) presale accelerates past $3.9M amid surge in HODLers

As the crypto market resets for the bull market, new project Pullix (PLX) is seeing the kind of early community traction that has the market excited for its future prospects. What is driving interest in this project that analysts say could be a 100x token?

Here’s an overview of what this project is about.

Pullix (PLX) is quietly building a game-changing hybrid exchange

Copy link to section

In 2024, the emergence of hybrid exchanges could be massive game-changer for traders. Pullix (PLX) seeks to stand out among projects looking to bring the anticipated “best of two worlds” environment to the market.

Recent industry data showed crypto exchange Binance still dominated the market by volume share despite the challenges that beleaguered it last year. The CEX platform leads rivals by controlling nearly 50% of the overall market share, TokenInsight said in a report.

Meanwhile, decentralized crypto exchange dYDX surpassed Uniswap as the top DEX platform in 24 hour volume. These metrics suggests a resilience and resurgence that currently defines the pace of growth in the crypto trading market.

Featured Broker Looking to invest? Invest and trade CFD stocks, ETFs, digital assets & commodities in minutes with our highest-rated broker. 76% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Open your account 76% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Ad

As a hybrid exchange, Pullix combines the best that CEXs like Binance, Coinbase and others currently offer with all that makes DEX platforms key to the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

The result is a revamped platform that offers unparalleled advantages to its users. What with institutional-level liquidity, on-chain orderbook, slippage-free trading, low fees and global assets all available via this hybrid DeFi platform.

The best part? Pullix allows you to retain full control of your assets. Trade with the peace of mind that comes with knowing your crypto assets are safe.

Tap into a unique revenue-sharing model

Copy link to section

While copy trading, staking and yield farming are key components set to make Pullix challenge rivals in the DeFi market, also attracting huge attention is its “Trade-to-Earn” feature. This means users can earn from their everyday trading activities, adding a passive income avenue.

The guaranteed share of the exchange’s revenue via a unique revenue-sharing model will see up to 30% of daily revenue go to holders.

Specifically, the Pullix whitepaper outlines a system where 50% of this share will go to staking rewards, while the other 50% will be go towards the exchange’s PLX buy back and burn program.

Pullix presale accelerates as HODLers surge

Copy link to section

Is Pullix on track to outpace many of the projects seeking to define the next chapter of DeFi? The answer could be in the fast pace at which the project’s presale is moving and the number of early investors.

Currently in stage 6 of its token sale, Pullix has attracted over $3.9 million, with the number of presale participants surging remarkably.

Earlier this week, the “Pullix Army”, or number of confirmed PLX hodlers crossed the 3,500 mark, while presale participants surged past 11,000. Traction is also observable as the project’s social media channels, including X, Discord and Telegram gain thousands of new users.

PLX price outlook

Copy link to section

With just 41% of tokens in stage 6 to go, Pullix is poised for a march to its next phase – the close of presale by the end of February 2024.

PLX presale price is already 100% up after rising from $0.04 to $0.08, and the community’s excitement will build as the end of presale approaches. With Bitcoin expected to lead the market in the next bull market, the potential for this token to explode amid a wider DeFi rally is very much likely.

As such, for those who missed the opportunity to get in in the early stages, bonus programs such as the 15% to 20% weekend bonus offer a great chance to grab more PLX.

Learn more about Pullix and its potential to redefine the DeFi trading landscape from the projects whitepaper. Access it here.