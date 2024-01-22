Altcoin saviours: Option2Trade (O2T), Celestia (TIA), and Injective (INJ) lead the helm

While Bitcoin has been in the limelight in the past week after the US SEC approved 11 spot Bitcoin ETFs, altcoins are also emerging as potential saviours for savvy investors. Among the promising altcoins, Option2Trade (O2T), Celestia (TIA), and Injective (INJ) are spearheading the charge, each bringing unique features to the table.

Below is a closer look at each of the three altcoins breaking down their price movements, the factors behind the movements and future outlooks.

Celestia (TIA): remarkable rise

Celestia’s native token, TIA, has been riding a wave of success, reaching an all-time high and crossing the $20 mark before retracting to slightly below $18.

Celestia price chart

This remarkable milestone came hot on the heels of the blockchain’s mainnet beta launch at the end of October last year. The community engagement is evident through the widespread airdrop of TIA tokens to approximately 580,000 users, showcasing growing adoption and interest in Celestia’s blockchain platform.

Since the token’s airdrop in October, TIA has experienced more than a 10-fold increase in value.

The token airdrop was followed by listing on several top crypto exchanges. Bitget, leading the way, was the first to list the TIA token, enhancing its accessibility and market penetration. Subsequently, Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, added TIA to its listing in November, further solidifying the token’s market presence.

The total contract holdings of TIA across the entire network have reached a record high of $214 million, with Binance accounting for $85 million.

Looking ahead, technical indicators, such as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), accentuate the bullish sentiment. However, a recent price analysis suggests a potential 10% pullback before another buying opportunity, emphasizing the need for caution amid upcoming market dynamics.

Injective (INJ): unlocking potential ahead of token unlocks

Injective (INJ) has been a standout performer, recording over 3,300% gains in 2023.

Injective price chart

As the team prepares to unlock nearly $150 million in tokens on January 20, the market is on high alert. This significant token unlock event stems from Injective’s genesis distribution, with 3.67 million INJ tokens becoming available. The team’s and advisors’ allocations, expected to sell at will, add an element of uncertainty to INJ’s short-term price movements.

A historical perspective reveals that a similar event on August 21, 2023, led to significant fluctuations in INJ’s price. A sell-off worth $22.05 million caused a more than 12% price drop from two days before the unlock to one week after.

Currently trading at $40.81, INJ faces the challenge of maintaining demand to counter potential negative impacts on its price, especially in an intensifying bull market. The introduction of gas compression ahead of the much-anticipated token unlock to drastically reduce transaction fees for any transaction could spur some positive price movements.

According to the official statement, every transaction on the platform will now have a nominal cost of 0.00001 INJ, or $0.0003 while minting 1,000 NFTs on Injective will now only cost $0.30, which is 100 times lower than the cost on Ethereum and 500% lower than the cost on Polygon.

Option2Trade: shaping the future of AI investing

Option2Trade stands as a versatile tool designed to enhance user engagement, democratize platform governance, and provide unique opportunities for traders and gaming enthusiasts. With a successful 2-year+ plug-and-play algo trading bot returning profits to over 450 traders worldwide, the platform positions itself as a leader in the new generation of AI-powered social trading platforms.

Among its many features lies its native token, O2T, which provides premium access to leverage and margin trading within alternative markets. It also allows access to social trading features and AI profitable bots that allow users to benefit from De-Fi, staking, governance, and community trading.

The Option2Trade (O2T) token is currently in its presale stage. The presale, which is currently in stage 1, is offering a 5% bonus for users who use the promo code “O2TLaunch.” At press time, 57.24% of the total tokens had been sold with each token selling at 0.007 USDT.

With a total raised amount of $208,318.00 in the presale so far, Option2Trade seems to be attracting investors in droves and it could be positioned to disrupt traditional exchange trading by introducing Web3 social trading and AI trading algorithms.

Conclusion

In the ever-expanding realm of cryptocurrencies, altcoins like Option2Trade (O2T), Celestia (TIA), and Injective (INJ) are not just symbols of innovation but also potential game-changers for investors.

While each faces unique challenges, their recent achievements and ongoing developments underscore their significance in shaping the future of the crypto landscape. As investors navigate the dynamic market, these altcoins continue to lead the helm, promising exciting opportunities and potential returns.