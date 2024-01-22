Butter chicken: A culinary tale with a legal twist

In the ever-evolving world of gastronomy, where recipes are cherished like family heirlooms and culinary traditions are passed down through generations, disputes over the origins of beloved dishes are not uncommon.

The world of global cuisine is not just about flavours and aromas; it’s also about the stories behind the dishes that grace our plates. Whether it is the debate over the origins of Pizza or Sushi, there are always multiple stories at play.

The latest in line is two iconic Indian restaurants, Moti Mahal and Daryaganj, and their legal battle over claims to the invention of butter chicken and dal makhani.

They are quintessentially Indian, and their rich, flavourful profiles have won over taste buds across the globe. But who can lay claim to being their original inventors?

Moti Mahal: Legacy of chef Gujral

Moti Mahal, a renowned restaurant chain from New Delhi, traces its history back to the 1950s when the legendary Chef Kundan Lal Gujral first introduced the world to butter chicken.

Chef Gujral, a culinary genius, is hailed by Moti Mahal as the sole “Inventor of Butter Chicken and Dal Makhani.” For decades, Moti Mahal has proudly carried forward his culinary legacy, serving these delectable dishes to discerning patrons.

Daryaganj: Laying claim

On the other side of this sizzling debate stands Daryaganj, a restaurant that boldly claims to be the “Inventors of Butter Chicken and Dal Makhani.”

With such a bold declaration, it is no wonder they have found themselves entangled in a legal battle with Moti Mahal.

But the question remains, can they substantiate their claim?

The legal battle between these two culinary giants has been playing out in the Delhi high court. Moti Mahal has accused Daryaganj of misappropriating their business, goodwill, and reputation by marketing themselves as the inventors of these beloved dishes.

The restaurant also claims that Daryaganj has misled the public by using a picture of Chef Kundan Lal Gujral on their Facebook page, falsely representing it as their predecessor, Kundan Lal Jaggi.

In their defense, Daryaganj has maintained that the lawsuit is misconceived and lacks a cause of action.

They argue that their tagline does not engage in any false representation or claim. The legal counsel for Daryaganj has asserted that the allegations made against them are far from the truth.

The essence of the matter

This legal tussle brings to light an essential aspect of the culinary world—the significance of attribution and authenticity. The dishes we savour often come with stories, memories, and legacies that are as much a part of the experience as the taste itself. Butter chicken and dal makhani are no exception.

What Moti Mahal says?

Moti Mahal has leveled accusations against Daryaganj, asserting that the latter is engaging in misleading practices by laying claim to the invention of iconic dishes like Butter Chicken and Dal Makhani, while prominently displaying the tagline “Inventors of Butter Chicken and Dal Makhani.”

In the courtroom, Senior Advocate Sandeep Sethi, representing Moti Mahal, has vigorously argued that the defendants are creating a false impression among the general public. They contend that Daryaganj’s restaurants are somehow linked to the original “MOTI MAHAL” restaurant in Daryaganj, which is part of Moti Mahal’s legacy.

Moti Mahal has also accused Daryaganj of further obfuscation by employing an image of Moti Mahal’s founder, Kundan Lal Gujral, on their Facebook page, deceitfully presenting it as belonging to their own predecessor, Kundan Lal Jaggi.

Moti Mahal’s legal team has also raised concerns about potential photographic tampering on Daryaganj’s website. They’ve substantiated these allegations by providing a side-by-side comparison between the disputed photograph and what they claim is the original image displayed on their own website.

Daryaganj’s response

In response, Amit Sibal, who is representing Daryaganj, has categorically dismissed the lawsuit as misconceived and devoid of any merit.

Both Senior Advocate Sibal and Advocate Anand have emphatically contended that their clients have not engaged in any form of false representation or spurious claims. They maintain that the allegations presented in the lawsuit are unequivocally unfounded and far from the truth.

Other major culinary conflicts

Lebanon vs. Israel: Although not a full courtroom battle, there have been instances of legal disputes related to the marketing and labelling of hummus.

In 2008, for instance, a Lebanese industrial group tried to trademark “hummus” as a Lebanese product in the European Union, which led to objections from Israeli producers who also wanted to label their products as “Israeli hummus.”

While this didn’t reach a courtroom, it sparked debates and controversies over the ownership of the term.

Greece vs. Other European Nations: The term “feta cheese” has been the subject of legal disputes. Greece has argued that only cheese produced in Greece using traditional methods should be called “feta.”

This led to a legal battle in the European Union, where Greece successfully gained a Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) status for “feta cheese” in 2002. As a result, only Greek-made feta can be labeled as such in the EU.

Italy vs. United States: In 2008, a legal battle emerged between Italian and American cheese producers over the use of the term “Parmesan” in the United States. Italian producers argued that the American-made cheese labeled as “Parmesan” was an imitation.

While this didn’t go to court, it prompted discussions and changes in labeling regulations in the United States.

India vs. U.S. Company: In 1997, an American company called RiceTec was granted a patent for a strain of basmati rice. This sparked outrage in India, as it challenged the country’s ownership of the term “basmati.”

India launched legal challenges and eventually succeeded in having some of the patent claims overturned in 2001. This case demonstrated how intellectual property rights can intersect with food disputes.