Global economic data of the week: 22 – 26 January, 2024

Since sinking to 4,100 levels in November 2023, the S&P 500 has continued to make steady progress, having gained 14.6% over the past three months; is up 1.2% over the previous five trading sessions, and has claimed a new record closing high for the first time in two years.

The momentum was supported by chipmakers and AI stocks amid expectations of lowered rates in 2024.

In Friday’s trade, the FTSE 100 closed nearly unchanged, rising 0.04%; the German DAX fell (-)0.07%; while France’s CAC 40 slipped nearly 30 points to end the session (-)0.4% lower.

Year-to-date, the three indexes are down (-)3.5%, (-)1.2%, and (-)2.3%, respectively.

At the time of writing, Japan’s Nikkei 225 is trading 1.2% higher on the day; the Hang Seng Index slipped (-)2.0%; and the Shanghai Composite Index remained below its previous close and is also down (-)0.9%.

US 10-year yields have continued to head higher remaining above 4% at the end of trading last week.

In oil markets, both Brent and WTI traded in a narrow range since the start of the new year, and are up approximately 1.6% and 2.6%, respectively.

At the time of writing, they were higher by 0.4% and 0.6%, respectively over the previous five sessions.

Gold prices have continued to slip at the beginning of the year and are down (-)1.2% over the last five sessions. At the time of writing, the yellow metal was at $2,028.4, having fallen from an intraday high of $2,034.1 over the past two hours.

On the currencies front, the dollar index (DXY) slipped approximately (-)0.1% in trading today but was reportedly higher by 0.7% over the previous five trading sessions.

The EURUSD traded relatively flat at 1.0906, rising 0.06% at the time of writing. The euro component makes up nearly 60% of the DXY.

The GBPUSD was also trading higher by 0.09% at 1.271, while the USDJPY was at 147.89 with the Japanese yen strengthening nearly 0.2% since its previous close at 148.15.

Key events of the week

This week shall provide important clues into gauging the stubbornness of inflation in various economies; the state of the underlying growth momentum, especially among manufacturers; and the potential timing and depth of rate cuts in 2024.

Central bank meetings will be in focus with the ECB (Thursday, 25 Jan) and Bank of Canada (Wednesday, Jan 24) announcements due later this week, ahead of the FOMC meeting at the end of the month.

The Bank of Japan commenced its 2-day meeting earlier today. Markets will be closely focused on the interest rate direction which has continued to remain negative despite inflation exceeding the 2% target for 21 consecutive months.

Earlier today, the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) announced that it maintained its 1-year lending rates in the January meeting at a record low of 3.45%.

The 5-year rate, a benchmark for mortgages also remained at 4.2% for the seventh month in a row.

On a PMI-packed Wednesday, 24th January, flash surveys will be released for Australia, Japan, Germany, France, the Eurozone, Great Britain, and the United States; while the Richmond Fed will also publish the latest data of its manufacturing index.

These will likely offer invaluable clues towards assessing the potential rate trajectories of global central banks.

In US markets, the Conference Board’s LEI will be released (Monday, 22 Jan), followed by mortgage applications data (Wednesday, 25 Jan), US Q4 GDP and new home sales numbers (Thursday, 25 Jan), and to round off the week, US PCE data for December 2023 (Friday, 26 Jan).

Investing.com expects headline PCE to be unchanged from the previous report at 2.6% YoY, while core PCE is forecast to moderate to 3.0% YoY as compared to 3.2% YoY in November 2023.

On the earnings front, this week will see 3M Co (Monday, 22 Jan), GE (Tuesday, 23 Jan), Visa Inc (Tuesday, 23 Jan), AT&T (Wednesday, 24 Jan), Tesla (Wednesday, 24 Jan), LVMH (Thursday, 25 Jan), Volvo (Friday, 26 Jan), and American Express (Friday, 26 Jan) announce their results.

Disclaimer: Prices and data may only be indicative and are not to be utilised for trading decisions.