Bank of Japan governor Ueda hints change at interest rate press conference

After a two-day meeting on the matter, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) announced this morning that it would keep interest rates unchanged at -0.1 percent, as expected by most analysts. Read our story on the interest rate decision.

On January 23rd, the BoJ also held a press conference explaining the decision afterward, at which BoJ governor Kazuo Ueda said a number of carefully agnostic, yet ultimately revealing, statements.

The background context

Almost ten years ago, in 2016, the Bank of Japan adopted a negative interest rate policy in an attempt to boost public spending and economic expansion. At the time, interest rates had been flat throughout most of the world for years. Then, in 2020, along came a pandemic – and the entire globe had negative interest rates for some time.

After the worst of Covid-19 had passed, countries everywhere began hiking interest rates in 2021 in the hope of taming inflation and jumpstarting economies again. Only, Japan still stuck to its negative interest rates policy. It is currently the only nation in the world with a negative interest rate currently.

However, the negative rates failed to meaningfully increase the country’s spending and investing. In fact, many have been crying out for a change in policy. A change which several analysts and market specialists have opined might come in 2024: announced at a press conference, like today’s one.

What was said at the press conference

Ueda said that Japan’s core inflation has been noted to be at 1.9 percent for the second time in a row since October 2023’s interest rate decisions and that this was “close to our two percent target” at the press conference.

This is the biggest factor that made us more convinced than before that the likelihood is gradually heightening.”

This was broadly in line with what the market expected – and hoped – to hear at the briefing. It was widely expected that, in this conference, Ueda would announce his intentions for interest rates for the rest of the year. Specifically, many believed that the negative interest rates have achieved its intended effect a change in policy from the April session onwards.

Easy does it

However, the keyword will likely be the word ‘gradually’, in the near future. As Ueda also said:

If we get further evidence that a positive wage-inflation cycle will heighten, we will examine the feasibility of continuing with the various steps we are taking under our massive stimulus programme. We can’t say now how it specifically will look like. But… based on our current economic and price forecast, we think we can avoid the risk of a severe, irregular policy shift.”

The BoJ seems to not want to make any sudden movements – and a markedly policy change coming as soon as April could be considered just that.

It’s all about wages

However, it’s not impossible – provided that wages increase materially before then.

The next data release from Japan on its ‘Overall wage income of employees’ is expected on February 5th 2024. If it shows a rise in real wages, it will be the first month in 21 months – almost two years.