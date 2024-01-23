Bitbot presale hits $300k as crypto market battles Celsius, FTX-driven sell-off pressure

Bitcoin and Ethereum prices slipped below $40k and $2.3k respectively early Tuesday. The declines came as bankrupt crypto firms Celsius and FTX sold off huge amounts of crypto holdings.

But while the global market cap fell as top altcoins mirrored BTC and ETH, the presale traction observed for Bitbot (BITBOT) suggests the market remains in an overall bullish territory.

FTX sells $1B in GBTC as Celsius sends 13K ETH to exchanges

Copy link to section

On Monday, on-chain data smartmoney platform Lookonchain shared showed Grayscale Investments, the company behind the GBTC spot ETF, had sent over nearly 64,000 BTC to Coinbase Prime since spot Bitcoin ETFs started trading on January 11.

The total outflows from GBTC hit over $640 million on Monday, bringing cumulative outflows since day 1 of ETF trading to over $2.68 billion. On-chain data shows the FTX estate has done most of the GBTC selling, with the bankrupt crypto exchange dumping more than 22 million GBTC shares worth over $1 billion.

Bitcoin price has struggled under this pressure and dipped to lows of $39,012 on January 23.

Featured Broker Looking to invest? Invest and trade CFD stocks, ETFs, digital assets & commodities in minutes with our highest-rated broker. 76% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Open your account 76% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Ad

Elsewhere, the price of Ether has also suffered downside pressure following recent ETH dumping. The Ethereum Foundation is one of those to transfer huge amounts of the ETH token to exchanges in recent days.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

On Monday, bankrupt crypto lender Celsius deposited 13,000 ETH worth over $30.3 million at the time to Coinbase. The company, which is in the process of repaying creditors, also moved 2,200 ETH worth more than $5.1 million to the FalconX exchange.

The transfers have coincided with a dip in Ethereum’s price, which fell to lows of $2,250 early Tuesday.

Bitbot attracts traders, presale surpasses $300k

Copy link to section

As the crypto market battles the latest bearish pressure, analysts remain bullish on the longer term picture. Traders are therefore looking for the dips as buy opportunities, including in the world of significantly discounted presale tokens.

Alongside several undervalued altcoins, one of the hottest gems in the market today is Bitbot (BITBOT). This new Telegram trading bot, which like other products offers automated trading of cryptocurrency via the Telegram app, just launched its token presale.

In less than a week, (the presale launched on January 17, 2024), Bitbot has surpassed $300k, gaining traction amid the broader market dip.

Why is there so much interest in Bitbot’s presale

Copy link to section

The huge interest and participation seen during the past few days of Bitbot’s presale is down to the new trading bot’s key features that put it above competing bots.

In particular, Bitbot is a trading tool meant for all traders regardless of their market experience or trading skills. An easy sign-up process combined with Bitbot’s key features such as self-custody of assets and gem scanner, add to this Telegram-based trading app’s appeal.

It’s this access to latest AI-powered institutional-level trading tools and non-custodial wallet integration (which is key to user security and privacy) that set Bitbot apart from current trading bots such as Unibot, Banana Gun and Maestro.

With spot Bitcoin ETFs projected to attract more inflows and the crypto trading market poised ahead of BTC halving, its likely Bitbot’s upcoming launch could be a trader’s biggest tool. The current dip could therefore be a good buying opportunity for traders.

The presale, which offers 300 million tokens to early adopters, currently has BITBOT’s price at $0.0105 in stage 2.