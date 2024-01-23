Bitget launches film in its second-year partnership with Lionel Messi

In a strategic move in October 2022, Bitget secured a partnership with Lionel Messi, making it the exclusive crypto exchange partner for the legendary Argentinean footballer. The exchange has released a new brand film, #MakeItCount 2024, as it unveils the continuation of this remarkable collaboration.

The new film highlights Messi’s journey from childhood to becoming the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) in football.

Bitget draws parallels between Messi’s rise and its evolution from an obscure platform during the crypto winter to emerging as one of the top 5 cryptocurrency exchanges globally. Gracy Chen, Managing Director at Bitget, emphasizes the enduring commitment shared by both Messi and Bitget—where greatness is achieved through persistent determination and incremental progress.

Celebrating success with a platform-wide competition

To mark the release of the new Messi film, Bitget is hosting a platform-wise competition from January 23 to January 30.

Participants can win a share of the US$20,000 prize pool in BGB tokens, Bitget’s native token, along with exclusive tickets to Inter Miami matches at the DRV PNK Stadium. This initiative engages the crypto community and extends the celebration to football enthusiasts.

Looking ahead, Bitget plans to organize on-ground Football Challenge events in emerging markets such as LATAM, SEA, and Turkey, tapping into the passion for both football and crypto adoption in these regions. Beyond the field, Bitget and Messi are set to explore collaborations in the charity sector under Bitget’s CSR initiative, Blockchain4Youth. This initiative aims to empower younger generations by fostering an understanding of Web3 and blockchain technology.

As Bitget continues to inspire individuals globally, the partnership with Messi remains a symbol of resilience, progress, and a shared commitment to pushing boundaries in the football and cryptocurrency industries. The #MakeItCount campaign resonates with those aspiring to achieve greatness, emphasizing that no dream is too big to accomplish.

This collaboration not only places Bitget at the forefront of the crypto exchange landscape but also strengthens its position as a key player in promoting mass adoption of crypto and blockchain technology worldwide. The synergy between Bitget and Messi is poised to make waves in 2024, driving the spirit of perseverance and positive transformation.