Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR: LHA) is in focus today after the European Commission warned its deal with ITA Airways could hurt competition.

Lufthansa wants to take a minority stake in ITA

The flagship carrier of Germany is willing to spend €325 million ($353.2 million) to notch up a 41% stake in ITA.

But the EU regulator is concerned that allowing it to take a minority stake in the largest Italian airline could lower competition on a bunch of short- and long-haul routes.

The news arrives a couple months after Lufthansa reported €1.47 billion in adjusted EBIT for its third financial quarter – its second-best results for any three-month period in its history.

Wall Street currently has a consensus hold rating on “LHA” that’s down more than 30% versus its 52-week high at writing.

Deal could make ITA more dominant at Milan Linate

Note that the German flagship air carrier that bought Boeing 737 for the first time since 1995 in December (read more) had offered remedies to move forward with the ITA deal.

On Tuesday, however, the European commission said those concessions did not adequately address competition concerns. The deal, it added, may strengthen ITA’s dominance at the Milan Linate airport as well.

Also today, Michael O’Leary – the chief executive of Ryanair Holdings plc signalled interest in extra slots at Italian airports which will likely be released if Lufthansa and ITA Airways do indeed come together.

Ryanair is very interested in getting more slots in Fiumicino, less in Linate because we want to grow in Bergamo and Malpensa.