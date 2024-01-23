Sui Foundation and Mysten Labs debut Sui Basecamp, the first ever global conference for Sui

Palo Alto, USA, January 23rd, 2024, Chainwire

Inaugural Sui ecosystem event comes to Paris April 10-11, 2024

Today, Sui Foundation and Mysten Labs announced Sui Basecamp, the first global conference dedicated to the Sui ecosystem, and a celebration of the builders and entrepreneurs building on Sui, the Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform the initial contributors of which are the technology team that emerged from Diem, Meta’s blockchain project. A premier event for the broader web3 ecosystem, Sui Basecamp will take place in Paris on Wednesday, April 10th and Thursday, April 11th 2024, and will feature builders and partners from all over the world as the web3 community descends on the city of lights for Paris Blockchain Week.

Both days will feature well-known speakers inside and outside Sui, to be announced in the upcoming weeks, and subjects of conversation will range widely from macro commentary on the industry as a whole, economics, cryptography, regulation, and the Move programming language. Attendees can expect insightful keynote speakers, interactive workshops, networking opportunities, and immersive activations designed to engage and entertain as they connect with like-minded individuals shaping the future of decentralized technologies like DeFi, NFTs, and more.

Evan Cheng, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Mysten Labs, original contributor to Sui said:

Featured Broker Looking to invest? Invest and trade CFD stocks, ETFs, digital assets & commodities in minutes with our highest-rated broker. 76% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Open your account 76% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Ad

“Almost a year after our Mainnet launch, Basecamp will be a celebration of all the ways Sui’s ecosystem and partners have grown and prospered. We look forward to seeing partners, builders, enthusiasts, developers, and industry leaders in Paris for the first global Sui conference to celebrate achievements to date and to be inspired by the future possibilities.”

Early bird tickets, at the discounted prices of $99 USD, are available today through March 1. Ticket prices remain discounted, at $149 USD, from March 2 through 31, then increase to the full price of $299 from April 1 until the event.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

Registrations are now open, at https://sui.io/basecamp. Nous avons hâte de vous voir !

About Sui

Copy link to section

Sui is a first-of-its-kind Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform designed from the bottom up to make digital asset ownership fast, private, secure, and accessible to everyone. Its object-centric model, based on the Move programming language, enables parallel execution, sub-second finality, and rich on-chain assets. With horizontally scalable processing and storage, Sui supports a wide range of applications with unrivaled speed at low cost. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain and a platform on which creators and developers can build amazing, user-friendly experiences. Learn more: https://sui.io

About Mysten Labs

Copy link to section

Mysten Labs is a team of leading distributed systems, programming languages, and cryptography experts whose founders were senior executives and lead architects of pioneering blockchain projects. The mission of Mysten Labs is to create foundational infrastructure for web3. Learn more: https://mystenlabs.com

About Sui Foundation:

Copy link to section

The Sui Foundation is an independent organization that is dedicated to the advancement and adoption of Sui. The Sui Foundation supports the Sui community and its projects that enable individuals and creators to have unprecedented ownership over their data and content.

Contact

Global Communications Manager

Lexi Wangler

Mysten Labs

[email protected]