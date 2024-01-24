Magic Eden launches an NFT reward program on the Solana network
- Magic Eden has announced a unique NFT reward suite.
- The program will debut on the Solana blockchain.
- Users will earn non-fungible tokens for network participation.
Non-fungible token marketplace Magic Eden has revealed a long-term reward program on the Solana (SOL) platform. The project confirmed that developers have worked on an inclusive reward model over the past year.
Magic Eden’s reward program on SolanaCopy link to section
Magic Eden emphasized creating an environment for collectors and creators across different chains as part of their goal. Further, the reward program will kick-start with Solana, just like during the 2021 inception.
Meanwhile, this initiative will allow individuals to earn Diamonds, which they can convert into non-fungible tokens. Loyal users can start accumulating Diamonds from the first day by interacting with the platform.
Users will earn Diamonds through various activities in the Magic Eden network, including purchasing and selling digital assets and partaking in community events. Players can smoothly convert their rewards into NFT tokens.
Magic Eden added that they would reward Solana’s loyal fans with retrospective Diamonds, according to their past interactions, on Feb 2, 2024.
“On Feb 2, we’ll be giving back to our Solana OGs with a Retroactive Diamond Drop to account for historic activity going all the way back to 2021.”
Meanwhile, transforming Diamonds into non-fungible tokens will boost Magic Eden’s ecosystem as users access more value and heightened liquidity. Furthermore, the network’s selection of Solana enhances its scalability and efficiency.
Solana boasts massive transaction volumes, and its low fees will ensure a lucrative platform for users to earn and convert their assets effortlessly.
Magic Eden’s reward program starts on the Solana platform but it will extend to other blockchain networks in the future.
