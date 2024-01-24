Sebi gives FPIs 7 months to liquidate holdings if investor data not disclosed: Report

India’s market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), has granted offshore funds an extension of seven months to liquidate their holdings if they fail to disclose crucial investor data by January 29, according to a report published in The Economic Times.

This development comes as the SEBI seeks to enhance transparency and oversight in the Indian equity markets.

The SEBI had previously issued a directive in the previous year, requiring offshore funds with investments exceeding 50% of their assets under management (AUM) in a single group of companies and having a total exposure of over Rs 250 billion (approximately $3 billion) in the Indian equity markets to disclose information about their investors.

However, it’s important to note that there is no immediate deadline or abrupt action that offshore funds need to take to liquidate their holdings.

The SEBI has also provided a grace period of an additional 10-30 days beyond the January 29 deadline for these funds to furnish the required investor data. Should any offshore funds still fail to comply even after this extended period, they will be given an additional six months to gradually reduce their holdings.

This regulatory move aims to strike a balance between ensuring transparency in the Indian equity markets and allowing offshore funds sufficient time to adjust their portfolios and meet the compliance requirements set by the SEBI.

