Stronger ZAR as South Africa announces better-than-expected annual inflation figures

South Africa released its month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) inflation rates for December 2023 this morning.

The country announced a yearly inflation rate for January to December 2023 of 5.1 percent, down from 5.5 percent previously. For the month of December 2023 itself, South Africa reported a zero percent increase in inflation.

This beat market expectations ahead of the announcement, which were 5.2 percent YoY for CPI and around 4.6 percent YoY for core inflation for 2023, and a 0.1 percent increase on average MoM for December.

Longer-term prospects

In November 2023, the South African Reserve Bank said that South Africa’s inflation is expected to gradually lessen over time – although it’s not likely to stabilise anywhere near the two percent inflation that the EU and US are currently targeting.

With few significant changes to underlying components, headline inflation for 2023 is revised down slightly to 5.8 percent (from 5.9 percent). The headline inflation forecast for 2024 is 5.0 percent (down from 5.1 percent), before stabilising at 4.5 percent in 2025 and 2026.”

Back to normal?

Should South African inflation hit 5.2 percent by end 2024, this could be considered ‘back to normal’, as it’s in line with the country’s consumer price inflation figures on average during the ten years of 2011 to 2022, according to FocusEconomics. However, several market analysts are bullish about SA inflation coming down even further in the year, perhaps down to four percent.

This could potentially be low enough to justify an interest rate cut from the SA Reserve Bank, which is broadly anticipated to be looking to cut rates in the second half of the year.

ZAR performance

The ZAR had gained ground against the USD in the recent days leading up to the announcement, coming down from a high of ZAR19.19 to the dollar on January 22nd to ZAR18.93 to the dollar just before the inflation announcements.

So far in 2024, the USD/ZAR pair has gained close to three percent off the back of a strong dollar. Read more: USD/ZAR stands strong as South Africa releases manufacturing figures