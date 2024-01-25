10 decentralized applications integrate Sui’s groundbreaking “zkLogin” Google Authentication

Grand Cayman, Cayman islands, January 25th, 2024, Chainwire

Gaming, Ecommerce and DeFi applications are leveraging Sui’s singular social authentication to eliminate the biggest hurdle blocking mainstream audiences from web3.

Sui, the rapidly ascending Layer-1 blockchain created by the leaders of Facebook’s Diem project, today announced that over 10 decentralized applications (dApps) in the Sui ecosystem have integrated zkLogin, the first-of-its-kind primitive that makes Web3 login as simple as signing in with familiar web credentials such as Google or Twitch.

Sui continues to advance zkLogin, adding new providers and additional features such as multi-sig capability and more. Thanks to these recent additions, it’s estimated that thousands of users will now be able to use zkLogin and experience one of the world’s first one-click onboarding into crypto.

“zkLogin is a native utility unique to Sui that empowers developers to offer users the ability to use the same social logins they use everywhere else to authenticate with web3 applications,” said Kostas Chalkias, Co-Founder & Chief Cryptographer of Mysten Labs, the a16z and Circle-backed company that created the Sui Network. “As we enter the next phase of adoption, the existence of tools like zkLogin will become a prerequisite to onboard mainstream users into the decentralized web.”

Among the wallets that now support zkLogin are Chrome-based wallets such as Ethos Wallet and Sui Wallet. zkLogin is now also integrated into mobile applications (both on Play Store and AppStore) by using Suiet and Surf Wallet.

Similarly, web3 gaming experiences such as Suilette and Quantum Temple are using zkLogin, to give their users an easier, more intuitive onboarding experience.

Lastly, DeFi applications on Sui are also taking advantage of this unique strength of Sui. Well-known protocols like DegenHive, Blockbolt, Aftermath, Navi, and BlueFin have integrated the technology, allowing users to manage their digital assets and participate in financial activities without the hassle of managing private keys.

“zkLogin is a game-changer in Web3 and particularly in DeFi,” said Zabi Mohebzada, Co-Founder at Bluefin. “With zkLogin, users only need a Google account to sign up and trade. No wallets are required. This enables us to unlock the security benefits of decentralized trading for a much broader universe of investors.”

Launched in 2023 as one of the first industry solutions for Web2-based authentication for Web3, zkLogin makes it possible for users to join the Sui ecosystem without having to install separate wallets or memorize and manage seed phrases.

