ECB interest rate press conference today hints at an uncertain future for the EU

As per usual, European Central Bank (ECB) president Christine Lagarde capped off today’s ECB announcement that the EU would keep interest rates unchanged with a press conference on the rates decision.

At first, Lagarde’s comments were a near exact replica of her previous speech on the interest rate decision last month in December, mentioning that “aside from an energy-related upward base effect on headline inflation, the declining trend in underlying inflation has continued… Tight financing conditions are dampening demand, and this is helping to push down inflation.”

However, following this, the president brought forward some more grave outlook prospects for the Euro area:

Looking at the economic activity, the Euro area economy is likely to have stagnated in the final quarter of 2023. The incoming data continues to signal weakness in the near term… Inflation rose to 2.9 percent in December, as some of the past fiscal measures to cushion the impact of high energy prices dropped out of the annual inflation rate, although the rebound was weaker than expected.”

Some silver linings

Copy link to section

There were some silver linings to be had, according to Lagarde. Of especial interest was the fact that, while food inflation dropped to 6.1 percent, core inflation excluding food and energy prices also dropped – meaning that the Eurozone’s decreasing inflation was not just due to depressed oil prices, as in the case of many nations.

As Lagarde put it, there are signals that suggest growth for the EU in the medium-term, if not shorter-term:

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

Featured Broker Looking to invest? Invest and trade CFD stocks, ETFs, digital assets & commodities in minutes with our highest-rated broker. 76% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Open your account 76% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Ad

The incoming data continues to signal weakness in the near term. However, some forward looking server indicators point to a pickup in growth further ahead. The labour market has remained robust. The unemployment rate has fallen back to its lowest level since the start of the Euro.”

Warning signs

Copy link to section

However, some dark clouds remain on the horizon. Of particular note are the following:

Service inflation remains unchanged at four percent, despite the tight monetary policy conditions

Demand for labour is slowing, according to Lagarde, “with fewer vacancies being advertised”

Public debt in most European nations remains too high

In terms of financial and monetary policy conditions in Europe, “credit dynamics have improved somewhat, but overall remain weak”, said Lagarde

Loans to businesses were down in November and household loans grew at a very subdued rate of just 0.5 percent

With these challenges to face, Lagarde and her team will have a quest ahead of them, if indeed European Union interest rates are to be lowered as early as June or July this year, as both Lagarde and her ECB colleagues hinted last week in Davos.