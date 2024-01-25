SEC delays BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF as market optimism sees Meme Moguls shine

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has added BlackRock’s application for a spot Ethereum (ETH) exchange-traded fund to the list of delayed ETH spot ETFs. On Wednesday, the SEC announced it had postponed a decision on whether to approve or disapprove the proposal to March, 2024.

Meanwhile, despite the market downturn seen since the regulator’s approval of first spot Bitcoin ETFs, crypto remains largely bullish. One of the projects riding this outlook as it outshines others is Meme Moguls (MGLS).

Here’s more on why this is the case.

SEC’s delays and recent BTC dip: Analysts say it’s a buying opportunity

While negative, the news that the SEC had delayed BlackRock’s spot Ethereum ETF application did not impact the crypto market as much. According to market analysts, the suggestion here is that this was largely anticipated.

Notably, the greater focus is on a potential approval later in the year. Possible timelines include May and August, the latter being the final deadline for SEC to give a decision on BlackRock’s filing.

Another observation is that SEC’s delay for spot Ethereum ETFs comes in the same month it allowed 11 spot Bitcoin ETFs, whose trading has coincided with a fresh correction for BTC and altcoins. Since the spot ETFs began trading, Bitcoin price has struggled with sell-off pressure.

The benchmark cryptocurrency’s price dipped below $40k on Wednesday, extending to lows of $38,600 across major exchanges to see a downturn of more than 13% in the past two weeks.

Although the declines could extend with BTC potentially testing sub-$35k levels and ETH moving below $2k, the overall outlook is that this provides new opportunities for investors. The growing adoption of crypto, with latest Crypto.com research showing global ownership on the rise, adds to the bullish view.

Market analysts are saying altcoins could be poised to outperform in coming months. Apart from top alts such as ETH, SOL and DOT, meme coins including Dogecoin, Shiba Inu could be big performers.

Presale tokens are also one market segment that continues to churn gems, one of which could be Meme Moguls.

