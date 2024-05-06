Heir of French luxury brand Cartier arrested for attempted money laundering using USDT

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Maximilien de Hoop Cartier, an heir to the Cartier luxury brand, has been arrested by the United States Department of Justice (DoJ).

Per a May 2 indictment, the accused has been charged with drug trafficking and laundering funds using the popular stablecoin Tether (USDT).

A direct descendent of Louis Cartier, the founder of the luxury watch, necklace, and bracelet maker, the accused was allegedly involved with the Colombian drug cartel.

Cartier attempted to import 100 kilos worth of cocaine and laundered millions of dollars via over-the-counter USDT trades.

How did Cartier execute the operations?

Cartier orchestrated his operations through a web of shell companies, which were reported as software and technology firms.

By leveraging these corporate accounts, he funneled hundreds of millions of dollars worth of illicit proceeds through currencies like USDT, dollars, pesos, and others.

As per the indictment, Cartier used these shell companies to operate as unlicensed money transmitters. Before his arrest in Miami, he and five accomplices laundered 14.5 million USDT.

Currently, Cartier is awaiting sentencing at a detention center in Miami, facing four charges: operating an unlicensed money remitter, transacting in property derived from illegal activities, money laundering, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Tether’s efforts to combat crimes

The indictment closely follows Tether’s announcement on May 2 regarding its plan to develop a tool to monitor secondary market activity.

Blockchain intelligence company Chainalysis will spearhead the creation of this tool. It will enable the stablecoin issuer to detect transactions possibly linked to illegal activities, such as financing terrorism.

Previously, Tether has collaborated closely with law enforcement to curb illegal transfers involving USDT.

Per an April 23 Invezz report, the stablecoin issuer vowed to freeze assets linked to PDVSA.

This decision followed reports that the Venezuelan state-run oil company plans to leverage USDT to dodge U.S. sanctions.