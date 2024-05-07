Ethernity transitions to an AI enhanced Ethereum Layer 2, purpose-built for the entertainment industry

LOS ANGELES, United States, May 7th, 2024, Chainwire

Global brands and talent will be able to use Ethernity’s technology to store their IP on-chain and engage with their fans through next-generation content and experiences

Ethernity, the renowned platform for authenticated and licensed NFTs with icons like Lionel Messi and Shaquille O’Neal, announces its groundbreaking evolution into a pioneering Layer 2 solution on the Ethereum blockchain. This evolution is poised to transform the web3 entertainment landscape, directly addressing the challenges faced by major brands like Amazon, Marvel, and Warner Brothers in embracing blockchain technology.

Ethernity’s interactions with global entertainment brands uncovered significant barriers to their adoption of web3, ultimately inspiring the development of the Ethernity Chain. Chief among their concerns were privacy, cost and complicated interfaces, all of which have been addressed by this evolution; Ethernity’s Layer 2 solution enhances security, offers reduced gas fees, and includes a plug-and-play toolkit, making it easier for global entertainment brands to integrate their franchises into the blockchain. To ensure proprietary data and creator IP are protected, the Ethernity Chain incorporates advanced AI capabilities – including comprehensive Digital Rights Management (DRM) controls – that combat counterfeit asset trading and provide a secure environment for both users and brands.

Key features of the Ethernity Chain

Enhanced AI Capabilities: Embedded within the Ethernity Chain, AI provides unparalleled security and brand protection through robust Digital Rights Management (DRM) controls, designed to prevent counterfeit asset trading and ensure a secure environment for users and brands alike.

Embedded within the Ethernity Chain, AI provides unparalleled security and brand protection through robust Digital Rights Management (DRM) controls, designed to prevent counterfeit asset trading and ensure a secure environment for users and brands alike. Plug and Play Toolkit : The Ethernity Plug and Play toolkit provides brands and creators with no-code tools to bring their global entertainment brands onto the blockchain and to quickly and easily ramp up tokens, marketplaces, and web3 applications.

: The Ethernity Plug and Play toolkit provides brands and creators with no-code tools to bring their global entertainment brands onto the blockchain and to quickly and easily ramp up tokens, marketplaces, and web3 applications. Eco-Friendly and Low Gas Fees: The Ethernity Chain is designed to minimize environmental impact and lower the barrier to entry for users and developers through significantly reduced gas fees.

The Ethernity Chain is designed to minimize environmental impact and lower the barrier to entry for users and developers through significantly reduced gas fees. 100% EVM as Standard: The Ethernity Chain seamlessly integrates all current standards, including tokens, NFTs, and DeFi smart contracts.

“Our goal is to revolutionize how entertainment brands engage with their audiences through web3 technologies,” said Nick Rose Ntertsas, Co-Chief Executive Officer at Ethernity. “By evolving into a Layer 2, we are not only expanding our capabilities but also providing a navigable, sustainable and secure environment for brands to create next-gen entertainment products and fan experiences.”

For more information about Ethernity and its transition to Layer 2, please visit https://ethernity.io.

About Ethernity

Ethernity is a leading Cayman Islands based technology company specializing in innovative web3 solutions including their upcoming Ethereum Layer 2 solution specifically built for global entertainment brands aiming to transition their intellectual properties to the blockchain. By capitalizing on our established partnerships, deep expertise, and robust infrastructure, Ethernity is set to spearhead the world’s leading web3 entertainment ecosystem. We offer an AI enhanced, secure, eco-friendly, and intuitive platform that caters to the evolving needs of the next generation of entertainment enterprises and products.

