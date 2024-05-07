New crypto casino TG.Casino becomes regional iGaming partner of AC Milan

Milan, Italy, May 7th, 2024, Chainwire

Cryptocurrency casino platform TG.Casino and iconic Italian football team AC Milan announced they have struck a new partnership this week.

TG.Casino announcement

In a May 6 tweet, the @TGCasino_ account on X posted:

‘TG Casino is proud to formally announce our new partnership with AC Milan joining them as their iGaming partner in Europe. Players at TG Casino will soon be able to win money can’t buy AC Milan experiences and merchandise!’

The acmilan.com website posted a press release the same day:

‘AC Milan and TG.Casino are delighted to announce a new partnership, which sees the online casino platform become the Official Regional iGaming Partner of the Rossoneri in Europe. Thanks to this new partnership, $TGC token holders will have the chance to win lots of experiences offered by the Rossoneri club.’

The football club went on to add that $TGC holders will have chances to win official AC Milan jerseys, visits to the Milanello training centre, VIP access at the San Siro stadium and more ‘bespoke experiences’ that bring them closer to the club.

Players at the top crypto casino also took to Twitter to note that the partnership could be important for TG.Casino and it’s native token ($TGC), thanks to the increased exposure for the Telegram compatible crypto casino app.

New crypto casino continues giving back to players

TG.Casino is a relatively new crypto casino, founded in 2023 and holding an ICO for its $TGC utility token in September of that year.

Listed on Uniswap on January 5th, 2024, the $TGC token price raised over 10% hours after the AC Milan partnership was announced on the 6th May before getting back to the pre-announcement levels the day after.

The existing use cases of $TGC according to CoinMarketCap include ‘cashback on losses and staking rewards’ for holders – a portion of the crypto casino’s profits are used to buy back $TGC on the open market, 40% of which are then burned to lower the circulating supply and 60% of which are added to a staking pool.

Now following the partnership, AC Milan also described $TGC as a ‘fan engagement tool’.

TG.Casino also launched an NFT collection on OpenSea in 2024, holders of which have their casino rewards multiplied further.

About TG.Casino

Licensed in Curacao, TG.Casino has been ranked the top no KYC casino on leading tech blogs for its innovative Telegram bot that allows for instant play anywhere in the world of over 5,000 games, with no verification requirements.

That was echoed by AC Milan following its May 6 announcement that TG.Casino will be its new regional iGaming partner, who stated the partnership ‘catapults TG.Casino into the top ranks of GameFi by bringing the brand into the living rooms and onto the mobiles of tens of millions of consumers all over Europe.’

Since its 2023 launch the platform took a different, novel approach to other new crypto casinos and developed its platform primarily on Telegram, in order to provide complete anonymity and seamless mobile play.

TG.Casino is the source of this content. This Press Release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.

