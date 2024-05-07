Pepe (PEPE) and AIOZ Network (AIOZ) roar to life as Bitbot presale nears $3.5M

Pepe (PEPE) and AIOZ Network (AIOZ) have emerged as notable gainers in today’s cryptocurrency market, each experiencing significant price movements driven by distinct factors.

While PEPE grapples with the aftermath of a whale dump, AIOZ rides the wave of excitement following its listing on Bithumb. At the same time, Bitbot’s ongoing presale is signalling a growing appetite for innovative trading solutions in the crypto space.

Pepe (PEPE) price drops after whale dump

Pepe (PEPE) has experienced a tumultuous ride in the past 24 hours, with its price slipping nearly 5% despite a notable 21.72% increase over the past week.

The sudden downturn in price was triggered by a whale dumping over 1.2 trillion PEPE tokens onto the Binance exchange, causing concern among investors about the future trajectory of the meme-themed cryptocurrency. Notably, the dump comes just fur days after whales accumulated 4 trillion PEPE tokens after the meme coin’s price surge.

According on-chain transaction data, a multisig wallet, typically associated with crypto whales, deposited 1.238 trillion PEPE, equivalent to $10.56 million, to Binance. The colossal PEPE coins dump has triggered bearish market sentiments, with analysts speculating that the price of PEPE might have topped.

Despite the price drop, PEPE continues to attract attention, with its trading volume skyrocketing by 36.06% to $951.25 million in the past 24 hours.

This surge in volume indicates ongoing market activity and interest in the token, despite the recent bearish sentiment.

AIOZ Network (AIOZ) jumps on Bithumb listing

In contrast, AIOZ Network (AIOZ) has witnessed a remarkable surge in price, rising by 9.47% in the past day and an impressive 37.08% over the past week.

This significant uptick in price follows the announcement by South Korean Bitcoin exchange Bithumb of the listing of AIOZ Network (AIOZ) alongside another altcoin, NEAR Protocol (NEAR).

The listing on Bithumb has injected fresh momentum into AIOZ Network (AIOZ), propelling its trading volume to $19,924,373 in the past 24 hours, marking a substantial increase of 112.81%.

The surge in volume reflects growing investor interest and confidence in the project, which has been a sensation in the crypto market in the past few weeks.

Bitbot presale gains momentum

Bitbot, the world’s first AI Telegram trading bot, is currently in the midst of its presale, with the project garnering significant attention and investment.

The presale, which aims to raise $3.5 million by the end of the current presale stage, has already reached an impressive milestone, with $3,207,327 raised so far.

Bitbot offers a unique proposition to traders, transforming market data into actionable insights for decisive trading moves. With features such as automated sniping, limit orders, copy trading, and yield optimization, Bitbot aims to revolutionize the cryptocurrency trading experience.

Investors participating in the presale have the opportunity to purchase $BITBOT tokens at a current price of $0.018 before the price rises to $0.0189 in the next presale stage.

Conclusion

With tokens like Pepe (PEPE) and AIOZ Network (AIOZ) capture investors’ attention with their dynamic price movements, Bitbot has attracted the attention of investors looking to diversify their investment.

While Pepe faces challenges following a significant whale dump, AIOZ benefits from its listing on Bithumb. Meanwhile, Bitbot’s ongoing presale highlights the growing demand for innovative trading solutions.

This article is a collaboration between our Editors and our Partners, and it may contain sponsored advertising content and links. The content is not intended as financial advice and is for informational purposes only.