Spectral Labs joins Hugging Face’s ESP Program to advance the Onchain x Open-Source AI Community

Spectral is excited to announce its participation in Hugging Face’s Expert Support Program. Spectral is collaborating with deep learning experts from Hugging Face to advance open-source models, datasets, and applications for the Onchain Agent Economy.

How to use Hugging Face

Hugging Face plays a critical role across Spectral’s organization. Through the Expert Support Program, Spectral regularly meets with the Hugging Face team to plan new use cases, strategize dataset construction, and develop training strategies.

Earlier this year, Spectral launched Syntax, which is composed of a fine-tuned LLM orchestrator that routes queries between several tools, including search, Foundry, and an open-source model to generate Solidity code. Building Syntax required custom datasets for both finetuning and RAG, an original Solidity evaluation dataset written by elite smart contract developers, and experimentation across a wide range of open and closed-source models.

Spectral’s approach to dataset preparation, training, routing, and evaluation has drastically improved during this process, largely due to help from Hugging Face experts. Regular discussions on Spectral’s approach mean that the company always receives impartial feedback on its decisions and can reevaluate its strategy as needed. This was important for both the finetuning and evaluation steps, which have now gone through several rounds of improvement thanks to the Hugging Face team.

Spectral also relies on Hugging Face for inferences in production through dedicated Inference Endpoints. The fully managed infrastructure allows Spectral to iterate on new models quickly, easily update container and hardware configurations, autoscale with demand, and keep production costs low.

Over the coming months, Spectral is excited to continue to open-source its work with onchain datasets and models that interact onchain through Hugging Face. Users can view Spectral’s training dataset for the credit scoring challenge and follow its progress here.

The Onchain Agent Economy

Syntax is pioneering the accessible onchain Agent Economy, inviting users to select agents tailored for their specific tasks. Users can either interact with the foundational agent to generate solidity code or opt for one of the specialized agents, each adept in distinct tasks. For example, we recently launched Syntax MoonMaker, an agent that launches a memecoin project end to end, and are soon launching Syntax- TestMachine, an agent that detects vulnerabilities in your smart contracts. Many such agents are currently in production, and upcoming releases of our product will allow users to create their own agents and monetize them on the Syntax network.

This system relies on a vast suite of functions available to language models, open-source models for tasks like classification and image generation, fast and reliable blockchain infrastructure, and a trustless system to execute and verify each step. To solve these problems, we’ve begun developing the Inferchain, optimized to serve the rapidly growing demand for agents and verifiable inferences.

Hugging Face Users joining the Onchain AI community

The importance of open collaboration cannot be overstated. Like many other projects, Spectral would not exist without the work of open-source contributors. Spectral is greatly indebted to everyone who makes this work possible and believes this positive impact should be recognized.

As part of this engagement, Spectral is focusing specifically on users powering the AI community. The top individual and small organization contributors on Hugging Face, measured by likes and downloads of their models and datasets, are eligible to register to claim a share of SPEC tokens starting the week of May 6th. Users can check eligibility by signing in with their Hugging Face account here. A snapshot of activity was taken last month, and eligible users will not need an existing wallet to claim. This airdrop is designed to recognize users for their critical work and enable new functionality for the next generation of AI tools.

Criteria

Spectral reviewed all individual contributors from organizations with less than 10 members that published models or datasets. From these, Spectral took a combined measure of activity from likes and downloads for both models and datasets. Then, Spectral identified the users with the most combined activity from both model and dataset publishers (11298 in both categories) which resulted in a final list of 20,004 unique huggingface users.

Spectral is looking forward to engaging further with the open-source community and building the future of AI x web3!

https://claims.spectrallabs.xyz/

About Spectral

Spectral, a pioneer of the agent economy behind Syntax, is at the forefront of integrating AI with blockchain to democratize development in Web3. Spectral’s mission is to simplify the creation and deployment of decentralized applications through autonomous Onchain Agents. Syntax, Spectral’s flagship product, translates natural language into Solidity code, enabling both novices and experts to build on the blockchain effortlessly. With a commitment to transparency and user empowerment, Spectral is shaping a future where anyone can participate in the blockchain revolution. Join Spectral in making this vision a reality and explore the potential of autonomous agents. For more information, visit https://spectrallabs.xyz

For more information, users can follow Spectral on Twitter and Discord.

Contact

Spectral Labs Team

[email protected]