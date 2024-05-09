Bank of England holds interest rates at 5.25%, seeks further evidence of declining inflation

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Governor Andrew Bailey of the Bank of England expressed a cautiously optimistic outlook regarding the UK’s economic direction, despite deciding to maintain interest rates at a 16-year peak of 5.25%.

This rate has now been sustained for the sixth consecutive time, indicating the bank’s vigilant approach towards economic recovery and inflation control.

Inflation trends and future expectations

The central bank’s steadfast position stems from its need for more concrete signs that inflation is on a sustained downward trajectory.

While recent reports have shown inflation dropping to 3.2%, the Bank of England requires further evidence to ensure that these reductions are stable and enduring.

“We need to see more evidence that inflation will stay low before we can cut interest rates.”

Prospects of a summer rate cut

Despite the current stance, there is an air of anticipation for potential rate cuts in the near future.

Governor Bailey hinted that if inflation continues to decrease as expected, reaching closer to the bank’s 2% target within the next couple of months, the first interest rate reduction could be enacted as early as this summer, possibly in June.

This potential move is framed as a response to “encouraging news” on inflation, paving the way for what many hope will be a period of economic relief and recovery.