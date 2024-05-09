Nexo launches $12 million token hunt to celebrate sixth anniversary

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

On its sixth birthday, Nexo has introduced a thrilling $12 million NEXO Token hunt, designed to engage and reward both new and existing users within its ecosystem.

The event, dubbed Nexonomics Hunt, offers participants the chance to stack points, multiply gains, and unlock a variety of surprises, marking it as Nexo’s largest reward initiative to date.

Starting from May 8, 2024, at 13:00 UTC, participants can begin collecting points by engaging with various Nexo products.

These points can be converted into NEXO Tokens starting July 10, 2024.

There is no cap on the number of points users can collect, encouraging active participation throughout the campaign, which runs until July 7, 2024.

Earning and multiplying points

Points are awarded for a range of activities within the Nexo platform, with different actions offering varying points.

However, certain actions like withdrawing crypto assets can decrease the points balance, making strategic participation crucial.

Additionally, the campaign introduces several multipliers to boost point accumulation, including Weekly Multipliers for early participants, Loyalty Multipliers for those in the Nexo Loyalty Program, and a New User Multiplier for first-time funders of Nexo accounts.

Claiming NEXO Tokens

At the campaign’s conclusion, participants will have the opportunity to claim NEXO Tokens based on the points they’ve accumulated.

The claiming period is set between July 10 and July 24, 2024. The total pool of 10,000,000 NEXO Tokens will be distributed based on the collective points gathered by all users, with the exact ‘token per point’ ratio to be calculated at the end of the campaign.