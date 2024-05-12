Bitbot raises $3.3 million in presale amid crypto resurgence

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is taking crypto trading to the next level, bringing the best of automated features to a market that’s growing in leaps and bounds. As customised apps on Telegram continue to revolutionize the crypto trading market, one project looking to take top spot is Bitbot (BITBOT).

What’s Bitbot?

Bitbot, the new crypto trading solution on Telegram, provides more than an AI-powered bot.

It’s the world’s first non-custodial Telegram bot. The result is a platform that combines security and the most advanced trading tools, all designed to bring institutional-grade crypto trading to the retail trader.

The notable fact about Bitbot is that the project is audited by Solid Proof. The partnership with digital assets self-custody solutions technology provider Knightsafe also stands out.

Overall, the focus on security, integration of AI and anti-MEV and anti-rug tools elevates Bitbot above other bots.

Bitbot’s technology – “your keys, your assets”

As a trading bot, Bitbot will work more like other solutions in the market such as Banana Gun and PAAL AI. However, what sets Bitbot apart is its pioneering non-custodial technology that allows user to securely integrate with their self-custodial wallets, ensuring it’s always “your keys your wallet and your assets.”

AI also enhances the project’s advanced features, making this not just another sleek Telegram trading bot, but likely the archetypal trading solution.

When the bot launches in the market after its presale, traders keen on a new experience will be able to tap into top tools such as the Gem Scanner, intelligent trading, copy trade and sniping. There’s also on-chain market insights and bespoke wallet management.

Beyond the Telegram bot launch, Bitbot’s roadmap also highlights development of a native mobile app and offer cross chain support.

Is the presale a good time to buy Bitbot?

Interest in this project has exploded with the recent product updates, community AMAs and crypto expert’s predictions for the market following spot Bitcoin ETFs approval and 2024 Bitcoin halving event.

The AI narrative could be another key catalyst to broader adoption. The outlook has had multiple crypto projects such as Render (RNDR) and Akash Network (AKT) soar in recent months. It’s a narrative likely to be enhanced after this week’s reports of a potential deal between tech giant Apple and OpenAI over ChatGPT integration with the iPhone.

Bitbot’s public sale is stage 13, with the BITBOT price currently at $0.018. Investors have raised more than $3.3 million so far.

In the next two stages, the token’s value will rise to $0.020. While the presale price has increased from the initial $0.005, the next two stages still offer a potentially lucrative position given likely catalysts for market growth.

The innovative bot’s non-custodial solution is also a game-changer and could see Bitbot race to the top as the go to AI-powered trading bot.Learn more about Bitbot here.

This article is a collaboration between our Editors and our Partners, and it may contain sponsored advertising content and links. The content is not intended as financial advice and is for informational purposes only.