Kwenta and Perennial kickstart Arbitrum expansion with 1.9 M ARB

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, July 26th, 2024, Chainwire

Are you looking for signals & alerts from pro-traders? Sign-up to Invezz Signals™ for FREE. Takes 2 mins.

Kwenta, the leading onchain perpetuals exchange on the Optimism network, has partnered with Perennial to launch a new joint product and incentive program on the Arbitrum network.

This initiative, backed by a substantial 1.9 million ARB grant, aims to attract new users and liquidity providers to Arbitrum and spark renewed interest in onchain perpetuals trading.

Kwenta and Perennial’s Expansion Strategy

Kwenta, known for being a UX layer for perps trading on Optimism and Base, is expanding its reach to Arbitrum in a bid to build a comprehensive marketplace for onchain perpetual.

This move is facilitated by Perennial V2, an Arbitrum-native protocol designed to be a hyper-efficient liquidity layer for derivatives trading. The joint initiative is designed to revitalize the popular AMM model for leveraged trading by providing traders with a powerful, familiar interface to interact with smart contract liquidity.

Perennial’s vision is to create a single, global liquidity layer where all markets, all chains, and all liquidity converge into one decentralized nexus. By integrating Kwenta’s premier trading interface with Perennial’s advanced perps infrastructure, users on Arbitrum will benefit from an optimized trading experience.

Trade orders on selected Kwenta markets will be seamlessly routed through Perennial, ensuring efficiency and reliability. This collaboration combines Kwenta’s top-tier trading platform with Perennial’s hyper-efficient trading infrastructure, delivering the best possible experience for traders.

Incentive program details

Copy link to section

The newly launched incentive program focuses on two main areas:

Trading Rebates: Active traders will benefit from substantial fee rebates, making it more cost-effective to trade on the platform. This initiative is expected to drive trading volume and retain users.

Liquidity Boosting: Liquidity providers will receive incentives to supply liquidity, ensuring deep and efficient markets.

For more details on how to potentially earn rewards, users can visit Kwenta’s Rewards Blog for trading rewards details, or visit Perennial’s Discord server for information about rewards for providing liquidity.

Team insights

Copy link to section

Burt Rock, Marketing Lead at Kwenta, highlighted how far onchain perps have come, stating,

We’ve seen a lot of new perpetuals markets focused on improving the user experience, but most are making huge sacrifices in terms of decentralization. We want to show people you really can build decentralized apps which are incredible to use, and even better than offchain versions.

Kevin Britz, CEO & Co-Founder at Perennial, added,

Kwenta has been a market leader in the perp vertical, regularly pushing over $100M in OI. We’re excited to welcome them to our home on Arbitrum and expand the number of teams leveraging Perennial infrastructure. In a saturated perps landscape, combining our protocol with Kwenta’s interface will lead to increased volume, deeper liquidity, and a CEX-level user experience.

Future outlook

Copy link to section

The introduction of this incentive program represents a crucial step in the evolution of Kwenta and Perennial.

With Kwenta concentrating on the UX and frontend aspects of trading and Perennial focusing on providing a robust liquidity layer, the collaboration is set to offer a decentralized trading experience that is both highly efficient and user-friendly.

This model of specialization showcases how projects can synergize to deliver superior services in the DeFi space.

The combined expertise of Kwenta and Perennial promises to elevate the standard of onchain perpetuals trading, making it more accessible and appealing to a wider audience.

For more information, users can visit Kwenta’s website and Perennial’s website. Users can also read Perennial’s launch announcement for additional details.

About Kwenta and Perennial

Copy link to section

Kwenta: As a leading platform for derivatives trading, Kwenta has facilitated over $50 billion in volume on Optimism and Base. The platform is expanding to Arbitrum to launch its perpetuals marketplace, a single app to compare and trade on multiple onchain venues.

Perennial: Perennial is a pioneering DeFi liquidity layer that offers hyper-efficient infrastructure for a variety of trading applications. Its modular and efficient design supports customized markets, leveraging fast execution and capital efficiency to power DeFi apps.

Contacts

Burt [email protected] [email protected]