Kamala Harris aims to reset crypto relations as Blackjack ($JACK) launch approaches on July 31

US Vice President Kamala Harris is reportedly looking to reset relations with major US cryptocurrency companies as part of her campaign strategy for the upcoming election.

This move signals a potential shift in the Democratic Party’s stance towards the crypto industry, which has faced significant regulatory scrutiny under the Biden administration.

Harris aims to mend ties with top crypto firms

According to a report from the Financial Times, Harris’ team has reached out to leading cryptocurrency companies, including Coinbase, Circle, and Ripple Labs, to request meetings.

This effort is seen as a strategic pivot to change the crypto market participants’ view of the Democratic Party, which has been criticized for its aggressive regulatory approach towards the industry.

Harris’ campaign aims to differentiate her from the Biden administration by engaging with cryptocurrency companies to “build a constructive relationship.”

This repositioning could be crucial as she prepares for the election, particularly with growing interest from tech sector donors.

By presenting herself as a more crypto-friendly candidate, Harris hopes to garner support from the increasing number of crypto enthusiasts within the Democratic base.

Kamala Harris’ attempt to reset relations with the crypto industry reflects a strategic pivot as she prepares for the upcoming election. The broader implications of this shift in stance could have significant effects on the cryptocurrency market, with potential benefits for investors in emerging coins like Blackjack.

This article is a collaboration between our Editors and our Partners, and it may contain sponsored advertising content and links. The content is not intended as financial advice and is for informational purposes only.