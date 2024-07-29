Bitbot set for a boost as Trump’s Bitcoin conference speech sparks fresh optimism

Cryptocurrency is in an upbeat mood as Bitcoin trades higher on the day. BTC is hovering near the $70,000 mark as the community digests former US President Donald Trump’s speech at Bitcoin 2024.

Meanwhile, the overall bullish view across the industry has investors aggressively positioning. The question many traders are likely to ask is – “What does this mean for Bitbot?”

Crypto surges after Trump’s speech at Bitcoin 2024

Like Bitcoin, most altcoins are also changing hands at rising prices. This includes Bitcoin Cash which has broken above $400, and Solana, which is eyeing $200.

For Bitcoin, data from IntoTheBlock suggests almost all addresses are in profit as BTC looks to break towards its all-time high.

Almost all Bitcoin holders are now in profit as $BTC slowly approaches its all-time high. Is a breakthrough imminent?



With minimal on-chain resistance and balanced market sentiment, conditions look favorable for continued growth. pic.twitter.com/C9wTpYuhmV — IntoTheBlock (@intotheblock) July 29, 2024

These gains follow Trump’s eagerly anticipated appearance at the Bitcoin 2024 conference in Nashville, Tennessee. His speech sparked further optimism that a Trump victory could be great for crypto.

For instance, the Republican nominee supports the establishment of a Bitcoin reserve for the US, which US Senator Cynthia Lummis plans to introduce via the Bitcoin Strategy Reserve Bill.

ICYMI: I just announced I will introduce legislation to establish a strategic Bitcoin reserve! #Bitcoin2024 pic.twitter.com/P36AcdmPFF — Senator Cynthia Lummis (@SenLummis) July 27, 2024

Also notably, Trump has promised to fire Gary Gensler, the chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), on day one if he wins in November’s election.

These pro-crypto remarks align with what the former president has said over the past few months.

Apart from pledging to end the war on crypto that has characterised President Joe Biden’s administration, Trump has promised to never support CBDCs and will ensure the US is the global leader in Bitcoin mining.

The crypto community is increasingly bullish on what Trump’s victory in the forthcoming US election would mean for the industry.

What is Bitbot?

The Bitbot token is primed for its market debut after breezing through a successful presale.

At its core, Bitbot is a Telegram trading bot designed to leverage a non-custodial wallet feature to offer a secure environment for crypto traders. With Bitbot, traders are in control of their assets at all times – it’s your wallet, your keys, and your assets.

Bitbot also incorporates AI to offer integration with Large Language Models, introducing better trading experience and returns for users.

What does Bitcoin’s surge mean for Bitbot?

Bitbot hopes to take over a market that has seen top Telegram trading apps struggle with security issues. It also targets the growing integration of AI into crypto, giving access to institutional-grade trading tools and features that its rivals lack.

One of the most anticipated features is the Gem Scanner, which the Bitbot whitepaper describes as the ultimate tool for crypto traders. It’s why analysts are bullish about Bitbot’s entry into the market.

Often, a surge in Bitcoin price has seen a cascade of upward momentum in the altcoin market. What this suggests is that a parabolic move for the top digital asset could spark a price pump for Bitbot.

Learn more about Bitbot here.

This article is a collaboration between our Editors and our Partners, and it may contain sponsored advertising content and links. The content is not intended as financial advice and is for informational purposes only.