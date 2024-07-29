Elon Musk claims Google banned Donald Trump in search: What we know about the autocomplete feature

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

On Sunday, July 28, Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, claimed that Google had imposed a “search ban” on former US President Donald Trump.

Musk took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice his concerns, suggesting that Google’s actions might constitute election interference.

The controversy erupted after Musk shared a screenshot showing that typing “president donald” into Google’s search bar did not suggest Donald Trump but instead suggested “president donald duck” and “president donald regan.”

Wow, Google has a search ban on President Donald Trump!



— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 29, 2024

Musk’s tweet quickly gained traction, prompting a broader discussion about the role of tech giants in the political sphere, especially in the lead-up to the 2024 US Presidential elections.

Critics and supporters alike weighed in on whether Google’s autocomplete feature was being used to suppress information about Trump.

Republican Senator demands inquiry into Google’s practices

Republican Senator Roger Marshall of Kansas joined the debate by accusing Google of deliberately withholding information about an alleged assassination attempt on Donald Trump by Thomas Matthew Crooks.

Marshall shared screenshots purportedly showing that searches related to the assassination attempt did not yield relevant autocomplete suggestions.

He called for an official inquiry into Google’s practices, questioning the transparency and impartiality of the tech giant’s search algorithms.

“Why is Google suppressing the search about the Trump assassination attempt? These are all screenshots from this morning. Has there been a dramatic increase in Truman biographers in the last two weeks?” Senator Marshall inquired, highlighting a perceived inconsistency in Google’s autocomplete suggestions.

Google’s autocomplete feature: Policies and controversies

Google’s autocomplete feature is designed to save time by predicting search queries as users type.

According to Google, this feature is governed by strict policies that prevent predictions from violating its content guidelines, which include:

Dangerous content

Harassing content

Hateful content

Sexually explicit content

Terrorist content

Violence and gore

Vulgar language and profanity

These guidelines are intended to filter out harmful or inappropriate content from autocomplete suggestions. However, some users argue that these policies might lead to inconsistencies and potential bias in the search experience.

Discrepancies in autocomplete results for different political figures

An investigation by The New York Post conducted a series of tests on Google’s autocomplete feature, revealing notable discrepancies.

The tests involved typing “assassi” followed by the names of former US Presidents such as John F. Kennedy, Abraham Lincoln, Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan, and Teddy Roosevelt.

In each case, Google provided relevant autocomplete suggestions about assassination attempts. However, similar searches for Donald Trump yielded no suggestions.

“Even the keywords ‘Trump assassination attempt’ yielded no additional terms from Google,” reported The New York Post.

The publication also noted that autocomplete did not provide suggestions for searches involving an alleged assassination attempt on Joe Biden.

Despite these findings, actual search results for these terms were accurate and comprehensive.

Google’s response and ongoing developments

In response to the controversy, a Google spokesperson emphasized that the company is continuously working to improve its systems to ensure they are up-to-date.

“Autocomplete is just a tool to help people save time, and they can still search for anything they want to. Following this terrible act, people turned to Google to find high-quality information– we connected them with helpful results and will continue to do so,” the spokesperson stated.

Google reiterated that no manual interventions are made in the autocomplete predictions, suggesting that the discrepancies might be due to the complex nature of the feature rather than intentional suppression.

Google under scrutiny

Elon Musk’s allegations and Senator Marshall’s call for an inquiry have spotlighted the potential influence of tech giants on public perception and political processes.

As the 2024 US Presidential elections approach, the role of companies like Google in shaping political discourse is likely to face increased scrutiny.

The debate over the neutrality and fairness of search algorithms underscores the need for transparency and accountability in the digital age.