Heineken’s €874 M impairment on Chinese investment triggers €95 M net loss in H1

Heineken announced on Monday that it has taken a substantial €874 million impairment charge on its investment in China’s largest brewer, China Resources.

This move comes as a result of weakened consumer demand in China, which has negatively affected China Resources’ share price.

The impairment has had a considerable impact on Heineken’s financial results for the first half of the year.

Heineken’s saw €1.1 billion profit in H1 last year

The impairment charge has led to a net loss of €95 million for Heineken in the first half of 2024, a stark contrast to the €1.1 billion profit the company reported during the same period last year.

This significant shift underscores the challenges faced by Heineken in the Chinese market, a key area of its global operations.

Consumer demand and macroeconomic concerns

Heineken attributed the need to write down the value of its 40% stake in China Resources to a notable decline in the latter’s share price.

The Dutch brewer indicated that this decline might reflect broader concerns about the macroeconomic environment in China and its impact on consumer spending.

This explanation suggests that external economic factors, rather than company-specific issues, are driving the impairment.

Beer sales growth misses expectations

Despite the impairment and net loss, Heineken reported that the volume of beer it sold increased by 2.1% on an organic basis during the first six months of the year.

However, this growth fell short of the 3.4% increase forecasted by analysts, primarily due to poor weather conditions in Europe.

This shortfall highlights the complexities and challenges of operating in diverse global markets.

Heineken’s recent financial results and the substantial impairment charge on its Chinese investment underscore the ongoing volatility and uncertainty in international markets.

As the company navigates these challenges, it will need to adapt its strategies to better align with the shifting economic landscape and consumer behaviour patterns.