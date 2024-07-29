Maduro elected Venezuelan president for third term even as opposition, international governments dispute outcome

Venezuela’s authoritarian leader Nicolas Maduro was announced president-elect of the country for a third consecutive term in a highly-charged election, even as the opposition contested the election results, alleging foul play.

Are you looking for signals & alerts from pro-traders? Sign-up to Invezz Signals™ for FREE. Takes 2 mins.

Elvis Amoroso, head of the National Electoral Council, announced that Maduro had secured 51% of the vote, compared to the opposition candidate – 74-year-old former diplomat Edmundo Gonzalez- who was reported to have secured 44% of the votes.

However, the Council has yet to release the detailed tallies from each of the 30,000 polling booths across the country, promising to do so in the “coming hours.”

The results announced by the National Electoral Council have contradicted several exit polls that had indicated a victory for González.

Opposition challenges election results

Copy link to section

The opposition, represented by González and main opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, who was banned from running for office, claims to have voting tallies from approximately 40% of ballot boxes, showing an overwhelming margin of victory for González.

Machado said early on Monday that Gonzalez had won 70% of the vote in the contest.

Independent and autonomous companies provided convincing results throughout the day. Quick counts showed historic participation, increasing hour by hour. We have voting tallies from over 40% of ballot boxes, all matching the National Electoral Council’s data. This information confirms that Edmundo Gonzalez obtained 70% of the votes, while Nicolas Maduro received 30%.

González said, “The Venezuelans and the entire world know what happened.”

US, other American countries question the results

Copy link to section

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed “serious concerns” about the election results, stating that they did not reflect the will or votes of the Venezuelan people.

Speaking in Tokyo, Blinken said,

It’s critical that every vote be counted fairly and transparently that the electoral authorities immediately share information with the opposition and independent observers without delay and that the electoral authorities publish the tabulation of votes. The international community is watching this very closely and will respond accordingly.

Brian A. Nichols, US assistant secretary of state for Western hemisphere affairs, echoed these sentiments, highlighting the need for transparency and access for all political parties and civil society in the vote tabulation process.

Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font also called for the transparent and timely delivery of election results, stressing that the international community would accept nothing less.

“Argentina will not recognize another fraud and hopes that this time the Armed Forces will defend democracy and popular will,” Argentine president Javier Milei said.

Leaders of Guatemala, Uruguay, Peru, and Costa Rica too questioned the results while Cuba, Bolivia and Honduras welcomed the outcome.

Economic and social backdrop of the elections

Copy link to section

Venezuela has faced an economic collapse over the past decade, forcing about 7.7 million or nearly one-third of its population to leave the country for work outside.

Since 2014, output has contracted by 70%, more than twice the hit the United States suffered during the Great Depression.

In 2022, the IMF described Venezuela’s state of disorder as “the single largest economic collapse for a non-conflict country in half a century”.

While critics have attributed the country’s plight to corruption, Maduro blames severe US-led sanctions which have further damaged Venezuela’s oil industry, exacerbating the economic crisis.

Despite holding the largest proven oil reserves globally, Venezuela’s oil production has plummeted from 3.6 million barrels per day in the late 1990s to below 1 million bpd due to sanctions and mismanagement.

Declines in oil sales have contributed to hyperinflation, which reached over 1 million per cent in 2018, causing severe shortages of basic goods and driving mass emigration.

An opposition victory was being looked at to potentially end 25 years of socialist rule and initiate significant changes in the country’s governance and economic policies.

It was expected to reduce reliance on oil, address inefficiencies in the oil sector, and use any proceeds to pay off debts.

Results leave Venezuela on edge

Copy link to section

The delay in announcing the final results, which came six hours after the polls were supposed to close, indicated internal debates within the government about how to proceed.

Opposition representatives claimed that tallies collected from campaign representatives at 30% of voting centres showed González leading Maduro by a significant margin.

The National Electoral Council’s reluctance to release the detailed results has fueled scepticism and raised questions about the election’s integrity.

However, the opposition’s ability to verify the results is hindered by the lack of official data from the polling booths.

The sequence of events is eerily similar to the last elections when too Maduro was accused of rigging the elections in his favour leading to the opposition’s boycott of the outcome.

As the situation unfolds, the high-stakes showdown between the opposition and the government will determine whether Venezuela transitions away from one-party rule.

The international community’s response and the actions of the National Electoral Council in the coming days will be crucial in shaping the country’s political future.