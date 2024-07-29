Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS: PHIA) CEO Roy Jakobs has detailed the company’s strategic vision following a substantial $1.1 billion settlement related to faulty sleep apnea devices.

This settlement, which Philips reached with US litigants, is expected to remove significant legal overhang and allow the company to sharpen its focus on innovation and growth.

In an interview with CNBC, Jakobs highlighted that this financial agreement is not just a resolution but a pivotal step towards revitalizing Philips’ strategic direction.

Philips has big deals in the pipeline

Philips reported stronger-than-expected earnings for the second quarter, a performance partly attributed to the resolution of the litigation issue.

Jakobs noted that the settlement has bolstered investor confidence, with Philips shares rising over 10% following the announcement.

The company’s positive financial results and stock performance reflect the market’s optimistic outlook on Philips’ future prospects.

Despite ongoing challenges, including an ongoing Department of Justice (DOJ) investigation, Philips remains optimistic about its growth trajectory.

Jakobs reiterated the company’s expectation of a 5.0% increase in comparable sales for the year, driven by robust performance across its business units.

The company is poised to finalize major deals in both North America and Europe, which are anticipated to contribute significantly to its financial strength in the latter half of 2024.

Philips expects recovery in China

Jakobs also emphasized the strategic importance of China, describing it as a “fundamentally attractive growth market” for Philips. Although the company faced some weaknesses in the Chinese market during the second quarter, Jakobs remains bullish on future prospects there.

Philips has been a longstanding player in China, with nearly a century of presence, and is committed to capitalizing on emerging opportunities as it continues to innovate in the region.

In Europe, Philips saw a notable uptick in the consumer segment compared to healthcare, reflecting varied regional dynamics.

Jakobs also highlighted new momentum in growth markets such as Indonesia and the Middle East, while North America continues to be a stronghold for Philips’ healthcare business.

This geographical diversification is expected to drive future growth and mitigate risks associated with regional fluctuations.

Since 2022, Philips has been undergoing a significant restructuring effort aimed at enhancing operational efficiency.

This restructuring plan involves reducing the global workforce by 13%, equivalent to approximately 10,000 jobs, and cutting costs by €195 million ($211 million).

Jakobs views these changes as essential for streamlining operations and positioning the company for sustained long-term growth.

As Philips approaches its next earnings report, Wall Street analysts have assigned a “hold” rating to the stock, with a fair value estimate of $28.53.

Analysts believe there is potential for a further 10% gain, reflecting confidence in the company’s strategic direction and recovery efforts.

You can read the full quarterly release of Koninklijke Philips NV on this link.