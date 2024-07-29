Poodlana captures crypto attention as presale hits $3.4 million

The Poodlana (POODL) presale, which launched on July 17, has already surpassed the $3 million mark in under two weeks. Enthusiasm among meme coin enthusiasts is growing as they seek the next promising gem.

With just 17 days remaining in Poodlana’s 30-day presale, anticipation is building. On August 16, the POODL token will be listed on its first decentralized exchange (DEX) within an hour of the presale’s conclusion.

Mark your calendars for this key date.

Asia’s top dog breed inspires new meme coin

Asia’s richest man, Anant Ambani, recently hosted the wedding of the century for his son—a lavish $600 million event that attracted the elite of the celebrity world. According to The Guardian, the spotlight also shone on the family’s dog, Happy.

Happy’s presence highlighted a growing trend: top dog breeds are increasingly making waves at high-profile events, including fashion shows and red carpet gatherings.

Enter Poodlana, a cryptocurrency that blends the world of fashion and glamour with the beloved poodle—a top three dog breed in Asia. This fashion-forward appeal is driving Poodlana’s viral growth not only in Asia but globally.

Asia’s burgeoning fashion market and its growing traction in the crypto space are creating significant momentum. Countries like China, Japan, and Korea are leading in cryptocurrency adoption, with the rise of meme coins such as Chuan Pu showcasing the potential for Poodlana.

While Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Dogwifhat currently dominate the meme coin market, Poodlana’s stylish pooch might just be poised to redefine the narrative.

Poodlana presale price

It’s not all glitz and tail-wagging for Poodlana. This dog-themed meme coin has its eyes set on capturing the tag for top pooch on the Solana market by mixing aesthetic appeal with an opportunity for holders.

The underlying POODL token currently stands at $0.0335 in presale. It has increased from $0.02 in stage one of the presale, but still offers early buyers a chance to position at potentially giveaway values. The listing price will be $0.06

What’s unique about Poodlana?

Poodlana’s tokenomics outline a 1 billion token supply and 50% of this total supply will be available during the presale. Details on official presale page indicate that 100% of tokens will be unlocked after the ICO sale.

The project adopts a unique approach where the token will list on its first DEX within 60 minutes of presale ending. It’s a plan that means that there will be no uncertainties about when participants get their tokens or anxiety over scheduled unlocks.

Listing immediately after the token offer ends also has another potential effect – Poodlana could ride presale momentum to explode from its DEX launch price of $0.06.

This article is a collaboration between our Editors and our Partners, and it may contain sponsored advertising content and links. The content is not intended as financial advice and is for informational purposes only.