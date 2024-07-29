Tequila Token to launch on Solana blockchain at 17:00 UTC on July 30

Tequila, Canada, July 29th, 2024, Chainwire

Are you looking for signals & alerts from pro-traders? Sign-up to Invezz Signals™ for FREE. Takes 2 mins.

Tequila Token ($TEQ) is set to launch on the Solana blockchain, introducing a new community-focused experience inspired by the culture and spirit of tequila. Tequila Token aims to provide an engaging and rewarding environment for its participants.

Key features of Tequila Token

Copy link to section

Influencer collaborations: Tequila Token has established partnerships with global influencers to promote the $TEQ community. Followers can expect to see their favourite social media personalities sharing their $TEQ experiences.

Tequila Token has established partnerships with global influencers to promote the $TEQ community. Followers can expect to see their favourite social media personalities sharing their $TEQ experiences. Exciting giveaways: The project will feature various giveaways, including exclusive Tequila Club memberships and Tequila Partybags, designed to engage and reward the community.

The project will feature various giveaways, including exclusive Tequila Club memberships and Tequila Partybags, designed to engage and reward the community. Tequila club: Membership in the Tequila Club offers exclusive benefits, including special rewards and engagement opportunities within the Tequila Token community.

Membership in the Tequila Club offers exclusive benefits, including special rewards and engagement opportunities within the Tequila Token community. Partnerships with Salitos : Tequila Token is proud to announce its partnership with the renowned German tequila brand Salitos, with more exciting collaborations.

: Tequila Token is proud to announce its partnership with the renowned German tequila brand Salitos, with more exciting collaborations. Community rewards: Participants can earn rewards by engaging in events and activities within the community, promoting a collaborative and rewarding atmosphere.

How to participate

Copy link to section

The Tequila Token launch is scheduled for July 30, 2024, at 17:00 UTC. Interested parties can follow Tequila Token on Instagram and join the official Telegram channel for the latest updates and information.

Launch announcement

Copy link to section

Tequila Token is set to make its debut on July 30, 2024, at 17:00 UTC. With a focus on community engagement, strategic partnerships, and rewarding experiences, Tequila Token aims to stand out in the crypto space this summer.

For more information, follow Tequila Token on social media and join the community to stay informed about upcoming events and opportunities.

About Tequila Token

Copy link to section

Tequila Token ($TEQ) is a cryptocurrency launched on the Solana blockchain, inspired by the cultural heritage of tequila. The project focuses on creating an engaging and rewarding community experience through strategic partnerships, giveaways, and community activities.

Contact

Señor Shots

[email protected]