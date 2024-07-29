UK bonds rally ahead of Reeves’ speech, ten-year gilt yields fall to 4.02%

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

UK government bonds surged on Monday, leading a global bond market rally as investors bet on the Bank of England (BoE) lowering interest rates later this week.

Are you looking for signals & alerts from pro-traders? Sign-up to Invezz Signals™ for FREE. Takes 2 mins.

The yield on ten-year gilts dropped by 0.08 percentage points to 4.02%, marking the most significant daily decline in six weeks.

This shift indicates increased market confidence that the BoE will cut rates, with traders in the swaps market now placing a 60% probability on a rate cut decision during Thursday’s meeting, up from an even split the previous week.

Market reactions ahead of chancellor’s speech

Copy link to section

The bond market rally comes just before a scheduled speech by UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves at 3:30 pm.

Reeves is expected to address a £20 billion “black hole” in public finances, potentially setting the stage for tax increases in the Autumn.

This anticipated fiscal tightening appears to be influencing market sentiment, as investors weigh the likelihood of both monetary and fiscal policy shifts.

Imogen Bachra, an analyst at NatWest, commented on the market’s reaction:

Markets so far believe in this Labour government’s commitment to the fiscal rules, and it is probably right to think that the more politically difficult decisions will be made earlier rather than later in the term.

Bachra’s analysis suggests that the government’s apparent resolve to tackle fiscal issues head-on is reassuring investors about the UK’s financial stability.

Broader bond market trends and implications

Copy link to section

The rally in UK bonds is part of a broader positive trend in the global bond markets, where similar declines in yields have been observed.

This widespread movement indicates a shift in investor expectations towards more dovish central bank policies amidst global economic uncertainties.

Lower yields reflect growing anticipation of rate cuts as central banks, including the BoE, respond to slowing economic growth and easing inflationary pressures.

For the UK specifically, the decline in gilt yields suggests that investors are optimistic about the BoE’s ability to support economic stability through potential rate cuts.

This optimism is tempered by the looming fiscal challenges highlighted by Chancellor Reeves. The combination of expected monetary easing and fiscal tightening is shaping market strategies and influencing investment decisions.

Potential outcomes and future considerations

Copy link to section

Should the BoE proceed with a rate cut, it would mark a significant policy shift aimed at stimulating the economy amid weakening growth signals.

However, the government’s parallel efforts to address fiscal imbalances through potential tax increases could offset some of the anticipated economic benefits of lower interest rates.

Investors will be closely watching Chancellor Reeves’ speech for further indications of the government’s fiscal policy direction.

The delicate balance between supporting economic growth through monetary easing and maintaining fiscal discipline will be crucial in shaping the UK’s economic landscape in the coming months.