Click Capital founder Jared Mann embarks on stock investing challenge

Auckland, New Zealand, July 30th, 2024, FinanceWire

Click Capital, a quickly growing brand for active stock investors worldwide, is excited to announce the launch of its new educational stock picks service, spearheaded by founder Jared Mann.

This innovative service aims to provide investors with professional stock picks and a unique opportunity to follow along with Mann’s personal investment journey through his “Stock Investing Challenge”, a transparent service with well-defined targets that shares picks with clients before Jared makes the trades in his investment account.

Introducing the ‘stock picks’ service

The “Stock Picks” service offers subscribers weekly stock picks, delivered every Sunday morning, along with in-depth analysis and reasoning behind each selection.

As part of this service, subscribers will also gain access to a private members area, featuring current open picks and follow-up emails for closing positions.

This service is designed to give insights into Jared’s stock investing and follow his investing account growth in real-time.

The stock investing challenge

In an ambitious and transparent approach, Jared Mann will personally invest in each new stock pick every Monday, sharing transparent real money account performance to track the challenge’s progress.

This initiative not only aligns Mann’s interests with those of the subscribers but also provides a practical demonstration of the investment strategies shared by Click Capital.

About Click Capital

Click Capital is a trusted resource for active stock investors, offering a range of services including custom trading indicators, daily market analysis videos on YouTube, and educational content. With a focus on empowering individual investors, Click Capital provides the tools and insights needed to navigate the complexities of the stock market.

