Bitbot, Ripple’s XRP to watch out for as market ‘looks good for upside in August’

The cryptocurrency market saw rollercoaster moves in the final week of July, with Bitcoin hitting $70K before sharp rejection to its press time levels above $66K.

Nevertheless, market experts trust bulls will rule the digital assets sector in the coming session and trigger new ATHs in August.

As Bitcoin targets new record-highs in August, Ripple’s legal developments suggest impeding upsurges for XRP.

Further, Telegram-based Bitbot (BITBOT) appears ready for the upcoming bull rally after its successful presale.

Let’s find out why remittance coins XRP and BITBOT will remain on the investor radar in the coming month and beyond.

August all-time highs

Cryptocurrencies seem ripe for solid upswings after July’s sessions that left Bitcoin up 8%.

While today’s 1% dip reflects BTC’s choppiness and bearish influence, pundit @CryptoJellNL affirmed that the market “looks good for upside in August.”

#Bitcoin took out all the available downside liquidity, and pushed back above the key support.



17 hours until the monthly close.



Looks good for upside in August.



Let's go. pic.twitter.com/SPPYLMlv6U — Jelle (@CryptoJelleNL) July 31, 2024

He stated that Bitcoin’s recent slump collected all downside liquidity before climbing past a crucial support barrier at the $66.4K vicinity.

The bellwether crypto has swayed horizontally between $70K and $63K lately.

Buyer dominance will extend the upside from mid-July and propel BTC to $72K.

Continued bullish sentiment will send Bitcoin to $74K, opening the path towards the sough-after $80K record high.

A BTC ATH will mean robust upswings in the altcoin market.

The current state shows that XRP and Bitbot could capitalize on broad-based rallies to hit never-seen-before peaks.

XRP bullish on recent SEC’s move

News of the securities regulator amending its lawsuit against exchange Binance stirred the market this week.

With the new updates, the US SEC will not have to prove that altcoins such as Solana, Cardano, and MANA are securities before the court.

Meanwhile, Ripple’s team expressed disappointment following the SEC’s decision.

CEO Brad Garlinghouse criticized the regulator’s hypocrisy and confusing the industry yet “Chair Gensler testifies the rules are clear.”

More evidence of SEC hypocrisy.



Chair Gensler testifies the rules are clear, yet his SEC can't figure them out and applies them haphazardly, festering more industry confusion.



A political agenda and/or bad faith litigation tactics. Def not a “faithful allegiance to the law". https://t.co/iX8IdvaW92 — Brad Garlinghouse (@bgarlinghouse) July 30, 2024

However, XRP saw robust surges after SEC updates, skyrocketing to monthly highs amid interest from market movers.

Enthusiasts believe the securities watchdog may embrace a more compassionate approach to XRP’s status as a security.

Meanwhile, the Ripple vs. SEC battle nears a potential end.

Rumours suggest the August 1 secret meeting between the parties could set XRP free from challenges that have engulfed it over the years.

🚨 #Ripple vs. #SEC: A secret meeting is set for August 1! This could be the breakthrough for Ripple's final settlement! 📈💼



Did you all fill your #XRP bags folks? Retweet of you are ready! pic.twitter.com/fWcdvjTWvS — Collin Brown (@CollinBrownXRP) July 30, 2024

Bitbot ready for market debut

The Telegram-based trading bot awaits a full market entry after its successful presale, where it raised more than $4 million.

The project aims to capitalize on AI technology and growing Telegram’s popularity for massive growth.

Proponents believe artificial intelligence will be among the elements driving the next market-wide rallies.

Furthermore, the impending bull run will increase demand for trading bots, translating to heightened liquidity and stability for Bitbot.

Should you buy $BITBOT?

Bitbot could be an alternative for individuals looking for AI cryptocurrencies poised for long-term success.

Besides pioneering artificial intelligence in crypto, Bitbot’s robust security sets it ahead of competitors.

$BITBOT appears to boast all it takes for 100x after exchange listing. Enthusiasts can claim and stake BITBOT tokens ahead of the upcoming listing on crypto exchanges.

You can find more information about Bitbot on their website.

