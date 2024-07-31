CoreNest VC adds 8 AI, medical, and energy start-ups to its growing portfolio in its first half

Dubai, UAE, July 29th, 2024, FinanceWire

Nurturing early-stage companies spanning various tech sectors including AI, robotics, fintech and gaming, CoreNest helps innovative projects build momentum through critical infrastructure and connections in key EMEA markets.

CoreNest, a global venture capital firm providing holistic support for transformative startups, begins its investment activity with a $50 million fund.

In the first half of 2024, CoreNest ramped up its portfolio, investing in new startups from the pre-seed and seed stages across technology sectors including AI, medical imaging, EV Charging, Robotics, and fintech. The firm aims to add at least 20 new startups to its portfolio this year.

CoreNest specializes in early-stage startups looking to amplify their R&D through manufacturing or infrastructure scaling.

Its investment strategy functions as a buttress for projects driving innovative development at every critical point, including those targeting expansion in the UAE and other EMEA countries. CoreNest offers startups up to $500,000 in pre-seed or seed stages and up to $1 million in series A rounds.

CoreNest’s latest investments include:

Piramidal: A medtech company helping build a foundational brainwave model to create an AI co-pilot for neurologists and researchers. By training a model based on a patient’s brainwave “language”, Piramidal assists in neurology diagnosis and personalized treatment to real-time monitoring and drug or biomarker discovery in clinical trials.

Avatar Medical: A hardware-agnostic medical XR company empowering surgeons and patients to access interactive and detailed 3D medical imaging. Operating at point-of-care, the technology helps reduce patient fear and operative morbidity by building trust during complex surgical procedures.

OpenCall: An AI-powered call assistant program designed to automate customer service tasks for businesses of all sizes. OpenCall’s “AI call center” works within a company’s workflow to handle tedious customer success needs like bookings, questions, basic business information, and more.

Artisan AI: A company developing AI assistants to help boost productivity across sales, marketing, and customer success. Artisan AI deviates from “faceless” AI agents by creating assistants that operate alongside human teams to strengthen their abilities.

Fleak.ai: A big data platform assisting companies with building real-time AI applications. The Flink-based platform enables AI applications to facilitate LLM-powered transformations and workflows through a user-friendly interface.

Algorize: A deep tech startup developing advanced sensing and perception UWB chip-agnostic solutions for automotive, IoT and mobile products.

itselectric: An electric vehicle charging company that uses Level-2 charging posts to eliminate the need for utility permitting, connection, and coordination by connecting behind the meter to draw spare electrical supply from adjacent buildings. This approach allows for installation at zero cost to property owners or cities, addressing significant infrastructural barriers that cities face in deploying electric vehicle curbside charging.

Dili: An AI platform to automate underwriting and due diligence for investors across private equity, commercial real estate, and more.

Aside from financial support, CoreNest lends expert mentorship, operational support, and development guidance and resources to its portfolio. CoreNest leans heavily on the experience of its investment team, which includes tech veterans with expertise spanning key growth areas such as manufacturing, go-to-market, and sales.

“I firmly believe that the revolution in AI and Robotics has already begun. Every sector that is reliant on technology is imminently being disrupted and we strategically focus on the companies leading this shift. We hand-pick startups that not only align with our team’s passions but also demonstrate significant potential to reimagine the future through innovation.” says Bob Ras, Co-Founder and Partner of CoreNest.

About CoreNest

CoreNest is a powerhouse for nurturing and funding startups in cutting-edge sectors like AI, Robotics, MedTech, and Fintech. With a commitment to shaping a bright future of innovation, CoreNest provides more than just funding. It offers a complete support system, ensuring every new venture grows and thrives. From early stage to full-fledged growth, startups receive personalized assistance and strategic investment opportunities.

To learn more, users can visit https://corenest.com

