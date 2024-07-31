Everreach Labs unveils official trailer for new co-op PvE Shooter REVENGE

Delaware, US, July 30th, 2024, Chainwire

Are you looking for signals & alerts from pro-traders? Sign-up to Invezz Signals™ for FREE. Takes 2 mins.

Everreach Labs, the game development studio made up of the industry veterans behind gaming masterpieces including Far Cry 3, Rainbow Six Siege, and Fortnite, is thrilled to announce the release of the official trailer for their highly anticipated title, REVENGE.

This groundbreaking co-op PvE extraction shooter – powered by Unreal Engine 5 – has already drawn significant interest across the gaming community, with over 60,000 players during last year’s prototype testing period.

REVENGE introduces a revolutionary gameplay experience that seamlessly integrates Twitch spectators into the core game loop.

Players will now have the opportunity to engage with their audience in an unprecedented manner, allowing viewers to actively participate in the game by modifying the environment, providing aid through items and upgrades, and triggering spontaneous events during each match.

This innovative feature is set to redefine the boundaries of interactive entertainment, offering a truly immersive and dynamic experience for both players and spectators alike.

“We are incredibly excited to finally unveil the official trailer for REVENGE,” said Jason Fung, Chief Marketing Officer of Everreach Labs,.

Our team has poured their heart and soul into this project, and we believe that the unique spectator-player interactions will expand and evolve the way gamers and viewers play together. REVENGE is not just a game; it’s an experience that will bring communities together in a way that has never been seen before.

The official trailer has been released here on REVENGE’s Twitter account. Everreach Labs is working with renowned marketing agency Loaded.gg (Helldivers 2, Apex Legends, Blocklords, etc.) to bring REVENGE to market, starting with the pre-alpha version slated for release in early Q4 2024.

About Everreach Labs

Copy link to section

Everreach Labs is led by industry veterans from acclaimed titles such as Far Cry 3, Rainbow Six Siege, Fortnite, and many more. We revolutionize interactive play by integrating user-generated content, immersive gaming, and vibrant community engagement into a unified ecosystem. Everreach Labs aims to bridge the gap between players and spectators with innovative ways to interact and share games. Our goal is to craft high-quality, captivating games using cutting-edge technology like Unreal Engine 5 and blockchain technology. We are committed to launching fun, viral games that empower both creators and spectators, allowing for an inclusive and immersive gaming experience.

Users can watch the REVENGE official trailer and follow the latest updates here: https://x.com/_GETREVENGE_

For more information about REVENGE and Everreach Labs, users can visit https://everreachlabs.io

Contact

Chief Marketing Officer

Jason Fung

Everreach Labs

[email protected]